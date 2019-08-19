Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests made following commercial burglaries

Monday, 19 August 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson, Officer in Charge, Levin CIB:

Levin Police have made three arrests in relation to a number of commercial burglaries.

As a result of a number of search warrants, Police have recovered a substantial amount of stolen property.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested and are currently before the courts, charged with burglary.

They will appear in the Levin District Court on 22 August.

One minor has been referred to Youth Aid.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time.

These arrests demonstrate that Police is committed to holding those responsible for property crime to account, but we need your help.

We remind the community to be vigilant and ask that if they see anything suspicious to contact 111 immediately.

Keep in contact with your neighbours, and let each other know if you notice anything unusual.

Neighbourhood Support groups can be particularly useful for this purpose.

Importantly, we ask residents not to put themselves in danger or take the law into their own hands if confronted by offenders, but to instead contact Police.

Visit the NZ Police website for more useful advice.


