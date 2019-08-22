Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stadium announces new naming rights agreement with Sky

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Wellington Regional Stadium Trust

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust announces new naming rights agreement with Sky

an 'artist's impression' of the 'cake tin' Wellington Regional Stadium with Sky signage, viewed from above

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020.

The six-year agreement will see the Stadium rebranded and renamed Sky Stadium and includes a number of activations aimed at improving the fan experience both at the Stadium and on TV.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sky as our naming rights partner as we move into our third decade,” said WRST CEO, Shane Harmon. “Sky is a great fit because of their position as the nation’s premium provider and our aligned goals of creating memorable and rewarding experiences”.

“Over the past 20 years we have welcomed over 10 million fans and become New Zealand’s busiest multi-purpose stadium. We look forward to a new era for the stadium where we will work with Sky to deliver world-class events and fan engagement”.

“Sky is a leader in sport, broadcast technology and innovation, and we will be seeking to deliver new technologies and content ideas to our venue”.

Chief Executive of Sky, Martin Stewart said that his company looked forward to working with the Trust and having a strong brand presence in our nation’s capital city.

“We will work together with the Sky Stadium team to deliver outstanding fan experiences, with innovations both in the stadium and across all screens. It’s all part of our strategy to deepen our connection with sports fans and to work with our sport partners to increase fan engagement.

We’ll be there for the finale of the coming cricket season and the opening of Super Rugby. We can’t wait.”

Sky Stadium is only the second name for the venue, and marks the conclusion of the agreement with Westpac, the naming rights partner since the Stadium first opened in 2000, ending one of the longest partnerships in New Zealand sport.

Harmon paid tribute to its foundation partner “Westpac has played a critical role in the success of the venue. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Westpac over the past two decades, developing the partnership at both the local and national level”.

The new partnership commences on 1 January 2020.


