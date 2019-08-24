Teanau Tuiono Running for Mayor - Stand up for Change

Education consultant and international environmental activist Teanau Tuiono has announced he is running for the Palmerston North City Council mayoralty as a Green Party candidate.

Speaking from the steps of the city chambers as he handed in his nomination papers, alongside Green Party City Council candidates Brent Barrett and Renee Dingwall, Tuiono says, “Our city needs a strong community voice for people and the environment at the head of the council table.

We need to take the impacts and causes of climate change seriously, and do the work now to plan for our future. Unlike some coastal communities our city is under-prepared for the challenges and changes to come.“

“As Mayor I will stand up to tackle the climate crisis, putting a local plan in place so the climate changes expected in the next 10, 20, 30 years are prepared for, and the consultation and conversations get underway now.

Together with Brent Barrett and Renee Dingwall, I will stand up for a more open and inclusive democracy within our city council - we need a values-led approach to our decision making, and to shine the light onto all council decisions, including those to support arms-trading events from city-run venues.

“I will stand up for Māori representation ensuring that the voices of tangata whenua are heard at the governance table acknowledging the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

It’s time for change to tackle the immediate challenges we have socially and environmentally and I encourage people of all parties and none to stand with me."

Supporting Tuiono, local Green Party Councillor Brent Barrett says, “Teanau is a familiar face on the streets of Palmerston North and is known as a passionate community organiser with strong connections with many of our diverse communities that call Palmerston North home. He is recognised internationally and at home as a serious advocate for environmental change, and expects to run a well-supported grassroots campaign.

