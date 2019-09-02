Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Linda Munn Running for Tauranga City Council

Monday, 2 September 2019, 8:02 am
Press Release: Linda Munn


Well-known Maori artist, Linda Munn, is standing for one of four Councillor-at-large seats in the Tauranga electorate, in what is shaping up to be a wholesale overhaul of City Council.

Linda, a prolific artist, is well-known as one of the creators of the now ubiquitous Tino Rangatiratanga flag, and for having her facial moko emblazoned on a wall in Los Angeles by Tauranga artist Owen Dippie, and is also a longtime supporter of Tauranga Women's Refuge.

Campaign Pillars
Linda is running on 3 main campaign pillars:
People – community, whanau, tamariki, women and the homeless
Land – whenua, moana, housing and the environment
Voice – integrity, ethics and transparency in council, and advocacy for the disenfranchised

Quotes
“I always talk about 'people' and 'land' together, because you cannot focus on one without the other: you have to nurture both. If you have shelter, food and running water, you have everything you need. But you can't have that without a place, and without taking care of the environment”

“One of the most profound things that made me want to run for council, was coming out of Pak 'n' Save on Cameron Rd, and there was an elderly gentleman on the ground, with a cardboard sign, begging for help; the look in his eyes, of complete desperation and no hope. I thought to myself, “When did this become normal for Tauranga? I am so sick of this shit, I've got to do something”

Substance
A staunch and selfless pragmatist, Linda cites the need for a culture change in Tauranga City Council, and that this cannot happen without a clean out of the entrenched personalities and their methods. She vows to be the 'conscience' of Council, always asking questions of why, where and how ratepayers' money is being spent, and reminding council who they are actually working for.

Particularly over the last three years, TCC has come under withering criticism for a raft of uncompleted projects, rampant spending, institutional incompetence - notably the Bella Vista Homes debacle that cost ratepayers a $6.7 million bailout - and a total lack of both transparency and vision. Despite this, incumbent Mayor Greg Brownless, and Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout, continue to give themselves a generous 'pass' mark, and are both optimistically seeking re-election in 2019.

Campaign
Linda has a small handful of volunteers in her team, and is running a mainly online-based campaign, for reasons of both frugality and effectiveness. All content drives people to use the hashtag #oneformunn. Eschewing the outdated use of roadside hoardings, Linda jokes “If I put this face on a sign, with the Tino flag, it would probably get pinched, and then they'd probably have the cheek to bring it back and ask me to sign it”.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @oneformunn

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Linda Munn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 