Central Crank - Sunday 22nd September

It’s back with add-ons! The annual Central Crank Family Relay, described as 'the most fun for the whole family on two wheels' this year includes a mega bike sale.

Organiser Janja Heathfield says the entire Central School and part of St Joseph’s will be turned into a ‘super fun’ mini mountain bike course.

“It’s huge fun for the kids to speed around their school and even ride through it and down the front steps,” she said. “That said, it’s not just a Central School event – we welcome all kids and families to come along whether they’re cruisers or crankers, they can enter as a family, as a school team or even as a bunch of mates.”



The school grounds are being set up with burns, ramps and spirals and this year the circuit will include the new pump track at the back of St Joseph’s as part of the course. There are prizes for best overall team in each category, loads of crazy spot prizes and a prize for best dressed. These’s also an interactive event village with lots to do while you wait for your lap, including heaps of delicious snacks.

In association with the Nelson Mountain Bike Club this year the Central Crank will stage Nelson’s first second hand bike, parts & accessories sale.

“It will be run along the same lines as long-running ski sale at Hampden Street School and will be a one stop shop for all of those bikes, parts, accessories and clothing that are clogging up your garage and you haven’t got around to selling,” Janja said. “Kids can go through a fair few bikes as they grow up and it’s a chance for families to offload, to score a bargain, and the recycling aspect fits in with our Enviro Schools’ aims.”

Drop off for sellers is on Sunday Sept. 22nd between 8:00-10am at Nelson Central School library, with pick up for unsold gear for between 1.30 - 2.30pm. Commission ranges from 10 – 20 percent depending on the price of the item.

For more info and registration: www.centralcrank.co.nz

