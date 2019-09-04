Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand - the time for relaxation is now

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: My Sanctuary


Based in Auckland ex-pat Brit, Carol Henderson is at the helm of a new relaxation website, My Sanctuary, launched on 4th September 2019. Having embraced the importance of “me time”, her aim is to encourage others to do the same by indulging in selfcare routines to combat the effects of stress.

New Zealand is in the midst of a mental health crisis, with stress a contributing factor for many. The 2019 Wellness in the Workplace Survey* reported that stress has risen by a net 23.5% across businesses in the past 2 years.

“We New Zealanders need to relax, calm down and get more sleep to help combat the stress in our lives” says Carol. “The aim of the website is to encourage others to take a moment, however small, to be mindful of harmful stress and take genuine steps to establish our own wellbeing”. She goes on to say, “the concept behind My Sanctuary is about helping others to create their OWN mini sanctuary or retreat so that they can relax, revive and restore their mind and body”.

The new website offers selfcare products to help with sleep and relaxation including massaging tools, sleep aids and indulgent skin care and bath products.

My Sanctuary is proud to support “Made in New Zealand” boutique products and smaller brands. Many of the featured skin care ranges are vegan, ethically sourced and made right here in NZ – often in small batches. The website also features relaxing video, soothing music and informative articles that have been carefully curated, delivering a “one stop relaxation shop” and taking selfcare to the next level.

www.mysanctuary.co.nz


*Workplace Survey 2019 https://www.businessnz.org.nz/resources/surveys-and-statistics/wellness-in-the-workplace-survey/2019-Workplace-Wellness-Report.pdft

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from My Sanctuary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope.

Let's also hope that the causes of the measles outbreaks will be addressed before an even more serious disease (eg polio) comes down the pike. More>>

 

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 