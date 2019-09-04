New Zealand - the time for relaxation is now



Based in Auckland ex-pat Brit, Carol Henderson is at the helm of a new relaxation website, My Sanctuary, launched on 4th September 2019. Having embraced the importance of “me time”, her aim is to encourage others to do the same by indulging in selfcare routines to combat the effects of stress.

New Zealand is in the midst of a mental health crisis, with stress a contributing factor for many. The 2019 Wellness in the Workplace Survey* reported that stress has risen by a net 23.5% across businesses in the past 2 years.

“We New Zealanders need to relax, calm down and get more sleep to help combat the stress in our lives” says Carol. “The aim of the website is to encourage others to take a moment, however small, to be mindful of harmful stress and take genuine steps to establish our own wellbeing”. She goes on to say, “the concept behind My Sanctuary is about helping others to create their OWN mini sanctuary or retreat so that they can relax, revive and restore their mind and body”.

The new website offers selfcare products to help with sleep and relaxation including massaging tools, sleep aids and indulgent skin care and bath products.

My Sanctuary is proud to support “Made in New Zealand” boutique products and smaller brands. Many of the featured skin care ranges are vegan, ethically sourced and made right here in NZ – often in small batches. The website also features relaxing video, soothing music and informative articles that have been carefully curated, delivering a “one stop relaxation shop” and taking selfcare to the next level.

