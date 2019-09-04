Family fun for the 50th Conservation Week

Family fun for the 50th Conservation Week – find out why nature needs you

Conservation Week is coming up and locals can learn how to get involved in volunteering, while getting a close-up look at native fish and reptiles at a free showcase in Lower Hutt on September 15.

The Conservation Showcase, held at Centre City Plaza 10am-3pm, is a partnership between Hutt City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Greater Wellington Biodiversity Advisor Micheline Evans says volunteers are essential to helping maintain and improve our region’s unique environments.

“The incredible conservation work local community groups are carrying out around our region is crucial for our native species to flourish. Joining a community group is also a great way to meet new people and get active out in our glorious New Zealand environment.”

There will be information, entertainment and exciting activities on the day, including interactive exhibition ‘a parlour of natural beauty’, children’s activities and vendors selling sustainable products.

One of the volunteer groups who will be at the showcase is the Naenae Nature Trust who helped transform a 180 metre stretch of the Waiwhetū Stream with a new pathway and hundreds of grasses, flaxes and native trees.

“We wanted to engage our community to appreciate, respect and care for the environment. We’ve shown that it isn't just up to Council or anyone else to improve our natural environment, we can do it ourselves,” a Naenae Nature Trust spokesperson explains.

Merilyn Merrett from The Friends of Waiwhetū Stream, says the eight years the community group has spent volunteering have made an enormous difference to the health of the stream.

“We can see the stream bed now as well as native fish at certain times of the year. There has been a massive increase in native plant biodiversity along the stream corridor; we have planted 31,000 plants,” Merilyn says.

- For a fun, free, family adventure and to learn more about volunteering for conservation head along to Centre City Plaza, Lower Hutt, 10am-3pm on Sunday, September 15.

