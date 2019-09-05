Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Milestone for Ahuriri Lagoon wetland project

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Enviroment Canterbury

Milestone for Ahuriri Lagoon wetland project

The Co-Governors of Te Waihora / Lake Ellesmere (Environment Canterbury, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Selwyn District Council, Christchurch City Council and the Department of Conservation) announced the symbolic first planting for a $3.5-million project.

The project is for a constructed wetland to improve water quality and biodiversity, as well as to ensure the future of mahinga kai in the Ahuriri Lagoon and downstream Huritini / Halswell River.

Attended by many of the people involved in the development of the project, the ceremony marked the start of the project’s 130,000-plant planting phase, following successful completion of engineering and earthworks.

Working together to restore wetland

On behalf of Taumutu Rūnanga, Craig Pauling said it was very pleasing to see everyone working together so effectively to build on the decade of work the Rūnanga had committed in and around the site.

“This was traditionally a rich wetland and a significant mahinga kai for Ngāi Tahu. It is great to see work underway to help make this happen again,” he said.

Co-Chair Steve Lowndes (Environment Canterbury) said the project was “truly phenomenal, a massive undertaking”.

“The site looks so different from when we were here in February to bless the project,” he said. “It fits the Environment Canterbury ethos of moving from planning to on-the-ground action.

Rebuilding the lagoon

Attendees planting the first trees. This is the start of a large planting project involving 80,000 aquatic plants and 48,000 terrestrial, all locally eco-sourced.

Addressing attendees, Steve Lowndes said: “150 years ago you would be neck deep in water. You are standing where the Huritini / Halswell River flowed into Ahuriri Lagoon. The lagoon was a huge area of open water. It connected with Te Waihora when the lake level was high, and when the lake level was low it still stood as an independent waterbody.

“However, from the late 1800s the lagoon was gradually drained, and the ecological and mahinga kai values were all but lost. The Co-Governors are now grasping the opportunity to turn this around.”

On behalf of the Ahuriri Lagoon Steering Group, local landowner Stewart Miller said that “realistically” he expected to be standing at the site “in 2030”. “The right design and believing in it has led to funding and the fairytale coming true,” he said.

Stu Farrant of Morphum Environmental and Greg Stanley (Environment Canterbury) talked about how plants had been selected and the considerable planning needed to deliver a planting plan of this size.

“It’s great to see bird species already using the space,” Greg Stanley said.

Background

The project is funded by the Government’s Freshwater Improvement Fund, Environment Canterbury, and NIWA.

The design of the constructed wetland has been developed with input from rūnanga, the Ahuriri Lagoon Steering Group (representing the community, including neighbouring farmers), consultants, officials and staff.

The project also has a Mātauranga Māori monitoring programme to gauge the changing value of the site for iwi, and an applied research component to measure improvements in water quality.

Ahuriri is a site of great significance for Ngāi Tahu and has a long history as a mahinga kai resource for Ngāi Tahu whānau.

The wetland is being set up as a demonstration site to show what can be achieved with constructed wetlands for nutrient “stripping”, meaning intensive monitoring and demonstrating results to landowners in the catchment.

The project is due for completion by 2022.

Watch the progress

Drone footage of the site can be found here.

The same flight path is being followed regularly to show progress on the project.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Enviroment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:
• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams...
• Set higher standards for swimming...
• Interim controls on land intensification...
• An accelerated planning proces...
• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater...
• Improving risky farm practices...
More>>

 

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 