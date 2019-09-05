Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Significant changes proposed to freshwater management

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

5 September 2019

Nelson City Council welcomes the Government’s announcement today that it proposes to change some of the provisions that protect our freshwater; rivers, streams, lakes and wetlands.

The changes are consistent with the goals of Nelson City Council’s Healthy Streams programme, which includes the award-winning Project Maitai/Mahitahi.

Presented in the Action for Healthy Waterways discussion document, the Government’s proposed changes will create a new overall framework around freshwater ecosystem health. This framework, if adopted, will be used by councils across New Zealand to review their existing policies and activities around the management and protection of freshwater to further protect and sustainably manage this precious resource.

Thanks to the foresight and hard work of our community groups, individuals and land managers, Nelson has performed well in national Freshwater Standards monitoring. Although Nelson’s Healthy Streams project has seen significant gains, there is more that can be done to uphold Te Mana o te Wai, a concept that refers to the integrated health and wellbeing of water as a continuum from the mountains to the sea.

Mayor Rachel Reese welcomed the focus on improving environmental standards, “Water quality and environmental health are key areas of importance to our community. If adopted the new provisions will give Council the ability to better support those that manage freshwater as it flows from our mountains to the sea. Many are already doing great work to enhance Nelson’s rivers and streams, and we will look forward to our waterways continuing to improve into the future.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a dedicated and supportive community that helps us achieve our freshwater goals, through projects such as Wakapuaka Bursting into Life, Project Maitai/Mahitahi and Te Wairepo/York Stream.”

Friends of the Maitai spokesperson Steve Gray says that they are glad to be a partner with Council, helping us better understand the river. “Nelson City Council has taken the lead in removing fish barriers, and we’ve partnered with them in helping restore a wetland, and improving the riparian zone around the main river. We’re pleased Council is facilitating a discussion among key stakeholders (Iwi, plantation forestry harvesters, Friends of the Maitai and Cawthron) on how to reduce sediment due to forestry harvesting. We’re hoping concrete suggestions are adopted out of this forum,” Steve says.

Everyone is encouraged to have their say on the proposed changes with a public meeting scheduled to take place in Nelson on Monday 16 September 2019 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Submissions can be made online at www.mfe.govt.nz/more/consultations. The consultation document describes the purpose, options being considered and why, and asks specific questions you may wish to answer. It also has more information on the submission process.

The publication of the Action for Healthy Waterways discussion document corresponds with several other proposals the Government will be consulting on over the coming weeks that include urban development, highly productive soils, and product stewardship.

Anyone interested in learning more about how our community is working together to improve and protect the water quality in Nelson’s rivers, streams, lakes and wetlands can find a playlist of project overview videos here.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:
• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams...
• Set higher standards for swimming...
• Interim controls on land intensification...
• An accelerated planning proces...
• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater...
• Improving risky farm practices...
More>>

 

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 