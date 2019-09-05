Truck fire on Southern Motorway, Christchurch
Thursday, 5 September 2019, 8:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Truck fire on Southern Motorway, Christchurch "
The
Southern Motorway near Curletts Rd in Christchurch has been
closed as emergency services respond to a truck fire.
The
incident was reported to Police at 7.42pm and there's no
indication of any injury at this stage.
The motorway have
been closed as a precautionary measure.
Members of the
public are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
