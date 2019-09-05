Truck fire on Southern Motorway, Christchurch

The Southern Motorway near Curletts Rd in Christchurch has been closed as emergency services respond to a truck fire.

The incident was reported to Police at 7.42pm and there's no indication of any injury at this stage.

The motorway have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Members of the public are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

