Connect with nature for Conservation Week’s 50th Anniversary

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

It’s the 50th Anniversary of Conservation Week and Greater Wellington Regional Council are celebrating by teaming up with local organisations to host events across the Wairarapa during September 14-22.

Greater Wellington Biodiversity Advisor Toby Barach says nature needs us and we need nature so Conservation Week provides a great opportunity for people to get involved in volunteering efforts to help protect and enhance their environment.

“At our events people can connect with nature, support their local community and most importantly, be part of a positive change to creating a sustainable future for all of us.”

Included in the list of events is the Waipoua Urban Conservation Event in Masterton which is a gala day for schools and open to the public.

“Event-goers can learn about urban waterways, what lives in and around them and what we can do to look after them. They can also make native tree seed bombs, learn how to stop pollution and meet some native stream critters.”

There will be a planting day at Lake Ōnoke involving schools and volunteers. Less than three per cent of indigenous wetlands remain in the Wellington Region so this is an opportunity to be part of helping to restore these critically important ecosystems, Toby explains.

Activities at the variety of events also include learning about traditional Māori medicine and getting hands-on to restore wetlands or dune systems.

“The Mt Holdsworth Family Bushwalk is a great event to get people out and about with a guided tour of some of our country’s pristine indigenous forest.

“Tour guide Chris Peterson will share stories from his many years working and wandering in the Tararua Ranges.”

The 50th year of Conservation Week is about celebrating the great work that has already been done, and about looking to the future to protect and enhance our natural world.

“It is good for your health, good for your community and good for the planet,” Toby says.

- For information on the Conservation Week events happing across the Wellington Region visit: https://www.doc.govt.nz/news/events/conservation-week/events/?locationId=27


