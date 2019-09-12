Free Buses Weekend 21 and 22 September



12 September 2019

Nelson City Council, with support from Tasman District Council, will be offering free trips on all NBus services (includes Late Late Bus) on 21 and 22 September to mark both Zero Emissions and World Car Free Day.

Zero Emissions Day is about finding ways to take individual action to reduce emissions. Car Free Day speaks for itself and changing how you choose to travel is an easy way to get started on reducing emissions. Transport is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions so this free bus weekend is an invitation for everyone to give the bus a try instead of taking the car. You’ll also be helping to reduce congestion plus catching the bus can be fun and sociable.

Mayor Rachel Reese says “We know we all need to make changes to address the climate emergency. We’re asking everyone to think about what they can do differently, as we start to think about how we can do the same with how we operate at Council.

“Around 20% of New Zealand’s emissions come from transport so even just taking the bus one day a week instead of the car can make a big difference. This weekend gives everyone a chance to try the bus for free and I encourage all Nelsonians to give NBus a go,” says Mayor Reese.

After riding the NBus for free at any time over the weekend, everyone is invited to give feedback on their journey via Council’s Facebook or Instagram. You can say what you liked about it or give us your ideas on how to improve the service, and go in the draw to win grocery vouchers and free bus tickets.

You can also be in to win the prizes just by posting a photo of you or your friends and family taking a free ride on the bus on Saturday 21 or Sunday 22 September.

