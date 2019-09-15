Monorail is Auckland's Future



Mayoral Candidate Craig Lord would like Council and Central Government to “get with the program” and look at the most logical solution to Auckland City’s public transport system – High speed Monorail.

From research done so far, Lord has found that Monorail is the only fast transport system around the world that is financially self-sustaining, and has considerable bonuses over any other form of mass transportation.

“I’m still doing the full research and there’s a lot to do, but firstly there are no rail crossings. The benefit of that goes without saying. Then there is the super advantage of being able to build it pretty much anywhere because it’s just poles. This solves the major issue of construction across the unique Auckland geography.”

Lord wants the public to get behind the initial idea so that Council and Government will take it just as seriously.

“We could build across waterways and harbours, that’s North Shore sorted. We can also transit the many ravines and hills that Auckland is made up of. Think about a high speed Monorail from the regions like Whangaparoa, Kumeu, and Pukekohe. We could even go to Wellsford. East, west, north, south, anywhere and everywhere.”

Whilst Lord agrees that the CRL plan is too far on now to stop it, it doesn’t mean it has to be the total answer.

“The Monorail idea needs to be seriously considered. If Aucklanders decided to vote me in as their new leader, I will get to work with experts immediately to work out routes and costs. We don’t need to know the costs at this time, the first thing is to get the public behind the idea, then if they are keen, I can get to work on it. But I believe this is a total game changer for the future of Auckland, and even better, Monorail is environmentally sound.”

Lord is against the light rail plan on Dominion Road.

“That’s a terrible plan. It’s a slow tram, an old idea, and not logical. The construction is disruptive, and it will destroy Dominion road. Monorail is the opposite. It’s a perfect plan, it’s fast, it’s efficient and Auckland really needs to get behind it.”





