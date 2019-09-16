New Pest Free Alliance Formed

Pest free groups working in the Waitakere Ranges heritage area have formed an alliance to support and facilitate their work. Called Pest Free Waitakere Ranges, the alliance seeks to improve the impact and effectiveness of biodiversity conservation in the Waitakere Ranges by supporting the efforts of groups and networks working here, which number at least a hundred.

PFWR does not profess to represent these groups; rather, its role is to provide support and facilitation. These groups are working hard in innovative and committed ways but their potential impact can be increased with collective advantage. We plan to identify gaps where restoration activities can be enhanced and to support all these groups to contribute to Waitakere Ranges wide initiatives.

A committee has been formed to guide the Alliance’s work. Pamela Gill and Peter Hosking are co-chairs, David Bowden is treasurer and James Russell is Secretary. Also on the Committee are Damon Birchfield, Annalily van den Broeke, Peter Casey, Tim Corbett, Vicki Sargisson and Robert Woolf.

Accountability to Waitakere Ranges groups and networks working in the Waitakere Ranges will be via quarterly hui, the first of which will be held on Sunday 10 November at a venue yet to be fixed. The groups and networks are also welcome to attend Committee Meetings – the next will be on Monday 23 September at Titirangi Community House from 7 – 8.30 pm.

