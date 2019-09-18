Taranaki Climate Action Week announced Sep 20-27

“In response to increasing effects of climate change across the world from wildfires, cyclones and dried up glaciers, and the call to action from students and communities across the globe for next week, Climate Justice Taranaki has compiled a week of climate action here in Taranaki from September 20-27” said Climate Justice Taranaki member Urs Signer.

"There will be events to plant trees, picket oil companies and fertiliser companies, a car-free day supported with free buses and a local body candidate forum hosted by unions and more.”

"If we’re serious about cutting our emissions and runaway climate chaos then as many of us as possible need to make climate action a priority right now. Gas cannot be a transition fuel. It delays the transition and doubles the costs to taxpayers through having to upgrade infrastructure first to gas then to renewable energy. We need to stop any new extraction permits onshore and start shifting the country’s infrastructure to renewable energy and decentralised, community-controlled microgrids.”

“Farmers need to take the bold steps to move away from the crashing export commodity market that requires massive inputs of fertiliser, fossil fuels for processing and shipping. Regenerative farming and increasing local quality product markets is a far better future for farmers, our communities and the planet.”

“We need to get out of our private cars and start using public transport and our feet. We need to stop thinking of destructive endless growth and profit and shift our economic models to supporting thriving sustainable communities with meaningful and decent jobs for everyone.” concluded Signer.

Taranaki Climate Action Week, 20-27 September

Friday 20, Car Free Day – Free Buses!

Get used to leaving the car at home to reduce our emissions and support public transport. Walk, bike, skate, scoot or catch the bus for free (includes Citylink services, the Connector from Te Hāwera to New Plymouth, and Southlink services, excluding school buses). Supported by councils.



Saturday 21, The Great Conservation Treasure Hunt!

Climate change is creating lots of problems for our wildlife. Join the hunt and check out some cool places and meet Taranaki community groups working to protect our environment. Free team event with prizes to be won. Hosted by NPDC. Book online. Meet Puke Ariki Foyer 10am, finish 1pm.



Sunday 22, Rapid Reforestation Urenui Gully Project ‘1st Planting Day’

Meet North Rd, Urenui 10am-1pm. RSVP via www.eventfinda.co.nz or facebook event page.



Monday 23, Taranaki Local Body Candidate Forum

Industry workers’ union ‘E tū’ is hosting a free, public forum for Taranaki local body candidates to introduce themselves and their policies and answer some questions from our community on topics like the climate, The Living Wage Campaign, Just Transition and Taranaki 2050, Local Government procurement practices, The Future of Work and funding for our public services. Venue: New Plymouth Council Chambers 5-7:30pm, light snacks provided.



Tuesday 24, Fertile Future not Fertiliser Farming

Join Climate Justice Taranaki for a picket outside fertiliser company Ravensdown. Farming is responsible for half of NZ’s emissions. Fossil fuel based fertilisers are a major driver of industrial agriculture, also damaging soils and waterways. We need to shift to regenerative agriculture that builds fertile, carbon-rich soils naturally while reducing emissions. Meet factory entrance Devon Rd, Waiwhakaiho, NP. Time to be confirmed on FB event.



Wednesday 25, Picket the Petroleum Polluters

Join Climate Justice Taranaki for a lunchtime picket outside Taranaki’s current largest petroleum extractor OMV. Meet 12 noon at 54 Gill St, NP, to urge them to stop drilling in Taranaki and start transitioning to renewable energy now. Bring placards, banners, chalk and noise-makers.



Friday 27, Strike 4 Climate!

School Strike 4 Climate NZ are holding a third strike to demand the government and councils take urgent and meaningful action for the climate and our collective future. Organisers are calling on everybody to join them and stand in solidarity for urgent action on the climate crisis. Meet 11am in Huatoki Plaza, New Plymouth to hīkoi through town then return for kōrero, kai and entertainment. Bring placards, banners, chalk and noise-makers.

******************

October 20, Climate Change What Can I do? / Activating a Just Transition

Climate Change & Consciousness Taranaki invite the community to a free workshop event Beyond my Back Fence: Climate Change What Can I do? at Puke Ariki Library 2-4:30pm, opening with brief kōrero from local activists. Followed by Activating a Just Transition public workshops on effective strategising and communication, hosted by Climate Justice Taranaki with support from E Tū! Snacks and light supper provided. 4:30-7:30pm, venue TBC.





