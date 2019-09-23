Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington abuzz with seven new EV chargers at stores

Monday, 23 September 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited


Wellington has become an electric city this month, with fast charging stations being switched on at seven separate supermarket locations:
• PAK’nSave Kilbirnie
• PAK’nSAVE Petone
• New World Island Bay
• New World Karori
• New World Silverstream
• New World Paramata
• New World Churton Park

A gathering of electric vehicle owners celebrated on Sunday in Petone, where a new charger was ceremonially opened by Hutt City Council CEO Jo Millar at PAK'nSAVE Petone. Several short- and long-range electric vehicles were showcased at the opening, together with the supermarket's own fully electric delivery van.

The seven locations were chosen to provide wide geographic coverage and are the result of strong collaboration between ChargeNet NZ, Foodstuffs, EECA, and Wellington Electricity. These sites join a long list over 70 Foodstuffs supermarket locations spanning Bluff to Kaitaia which will be up and running this year.

“We’re excited about the new fast charging stations as these help our community and businesses to drop fossil fuel in favour of clean New Zealand electricity. This helps us to reach a zero carbon goal and tackle climate change,” says Jörn Scherzer, Manager, Sustainability and Resilience at Hutt City Council.

There are more than 16,000 electric vehicles registered in New Zealand. They currently account for 2 per cent of monthly car sales and this figure is on the rise.

ChargeNet NZ install and operate the equipment and Wellington Electricity and EECA contributed towards the costs of installation. ChargeNet NZ CEO Steve West is delighted to be part of this great collaboration story throughout Wellington. “These locations add lots of convenient options for locals and visitors all over Wellington, which is a crown jewel in terms of charger usage and home to one of the most enthusiastic EV communities in our beautiful island nation. "

Foodstuffs also has a large fleet of 28 electric delivery vans nationwide, is deploying three electric logistics trucks, and has a goal for most of its light vehicle fleet to be electric by 2025. PAK’nSAVE owner Leo Sullivan says, “We’re helping to promote the future of transport in a high profile locations across the country, and giving electric vehicle owners a convenient place to recharge while they shop.”

On average, EV owners spend 10 to 30 minutes at a fast charging station, topping up sufficiently to reach their destination. Most EV owners will plug in and recharge their vehicles overnight at home. Used EVs are available at dealerships from around $10,000. A Government-funded study shows that EVs result in at least 60% fewer emissions over the course of manufacture, driving, and disposal versus a fossil-fuelled vehicle.

