Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

(Screen) Time of Their Lives

Monday, 30 September 2019, 8:37 pm
Press Release: NZ Compare

PR: (SCREEN) TIME OF THEIR LIVES

--

It’s the school holidays; a time to enjoy the Spring weather, spend time with the family and … get the screens out. According to recent research conducted by Opinion Compare, parents believe their child[ren] will increase the average daily screen time usage to 3.2 hours and they’re worried.

73% of parents feel that screen time is replacing children’s outdoor / active time, while 78% agreed that if limits weren’t placed on screen time, kids would spend all day on the devices.

Yet in some ways, parents feel like they’re to blame with screens introduced at a young age. When asked when they first introduced their child to screens and screen time, 12% had done so before their child’s first birthday

Question: At what age did you start introducing your child to screens and screen time?

Under 3 months old 1%

3-6 months old 3%

6-12 months old 8%

12-18 months old 12%

8 months - 2 years old 11%

2-3 years old 17%

3-4 years old 11%

4-5 years old 8%

Over 5 years old 24%

This child hasn’t been introduced to screens yet 4%

Furthermore, when asked if parents ever understate the amount of screen time that their children have when speaking to others, 46% of parents admitted to down playing their reliance on screens and devices. This is despite the fact that 71% of parents are extremely concerned about the amount of screen time their children have.

It’s not just the amount of time their children are spending on devices, it’s also what they have access to online. 69% of parents agreed that having strict parental control restrictions in place is imperative for the safety of a child’s time online and 62% worry about who their children are potentially interacting with online. With this in mind, no surprise that 42% are currently using a family filter service to keep their children safe.

This research was conducted online with a total sample size of n=805 New Zealanders, part of the Opinion Compare online research panel.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Festival Drug Testing: Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally...

“His message is abstain or die,” says KnowYourStuffNZ’s Managing Director, Wendy Allison. "His perspective is callous and deeply flawed...

“Drug checking shows these users the real risks, and provides information that will help reduce the chance of young people dying. Ball seems to prefer that people died for his moral views instead.” More>>

 
 

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 