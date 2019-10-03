Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Code of Conduct complaint

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Statement regarding independent investigator’s preliminary assessment about the Code of Conduct complaint against Councillor Swiggs

Further to the inquiries about the Code of Conduct complaint against Councillor Swiggs, please find below a statement relating to the independent investigator’s preliminary assessment.

Statement from Acting Chief Executive Mary Richardson

I have received the independent investigator’s advice on the preliminary assessment of the Code of Conduct complaint against Councillor Swiggs.

The investigator has found two complaints are material and require a full investigation and three complaints have been dismissed as they related to conduct of Councillor Swiggs outside his term of office. I am obliged by the Code of Conduct to refer one of the complaints to another agency and I have done so.

The investigator will now prepare a report for the Council on the seriousness of the breach in accordance with the Code of Conduct process.

ENDS

