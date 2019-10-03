Code of Conduct complaint
Thursday, 3 October 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council
Statement regarding independent investigator’s preliminary
assessment about the Code of Conduct complaint against
Councillor Swiggs
Further to the inquiries about the
Code of Conduct complaint against Councillor Swiggs, please
find below a statement relating to the independent
investigator’s preliminary assessment.
Statement
from Acting Chief Executive Mary Richardson
I have
received the independent investigator’s advice on the
preliminary assessment of the Code of Conduct complaint
against Councillor Swiggs.
The investigator has found
two complaints are material and require a full investigation
and three complaints have been dismissed as they related to
conduct of Councillor Swiggs outside his term of office. I
am obliged by the Code of Conduct to refer one of the
complaints to another agency and I have done so.
The
investigator will now prepare a report for the Council on
the seriousness of the breach in accordance with the Code of
Conduct process.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review
Consumers will benefit from changes to the electricity market that will see a level playing field for smaller independent retailers, greater transparency over the big power companies, increased competition in the market and more support for consumers to shop around for better deals, Minister Megan Woods has announced.
The changes announced today include:
• Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates.
• Extending discount rates to all customers
• A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>