Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton bucks trend, voting up

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


Hamilton is on track to be the only major New Zealand city to have reversed waning interest in local government elections.

As of today, only around one quarter – 25.31% – of eligible Hamilton voters had cast a ballot for the city’s mayor and councillors. While still low, that’s 5% up on the number of votes cast at the same time in 2016. And it’s an upward trend not being mirrored elsewhere.

While total votes are slightly ahead in Dunedin (28.37%) and Christchurch (26.98%), returns are down in both cities compared to the same time in 2016. In Auckland, only 22.6% of votes are in with Wellington trailing on just 15.3%, a massive 13.18% slide from 2016.

But with just days to go until voting closes, Hamilton voter returns are trending up, not down, from 2016.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs says while having just 25% of votes returned was “nothing to celebrate”, he is pleased to see Hamilton bucking the national trend so far. While still cautious, he is hopeful Hamilton may have halted a decline which saw only one third of eligible Hamilton voters cast a ballot in 2016.

“I still think it’s a real worry that with just days to go so few Hamiltonians have yet to cast a ballot, so in that respect I’m disappointed,” he says.

“But let’s see what happens on Saturday. There have been tremendous efforts put in by individuals and groups all over the city to drive interest in this election, and I’m grateful for that because they’ve worked hard and so far, it’s paid off.

“I include my own team in that because we’ve also pushed the envelope in this election period to engage people on the issues that matter. So, let’s hope the upward trend continues.”

Mr Briggs says while it is now too late to return votes by post, there were still plenty of other options and the Council was doing all it could to make voting easier. Voting packs can still be dropped off in more than 20 places around the city. Voters can drop their voting packs until midday on 12 October at the following locations:

• Central Library

• Glenview Library

• Chartwell Library

• Hillcrest Library

• St Andrews Library

• Dinsdale Library

• Hamilton Gardens

• Hamilton Zoo

• Waterworld

• Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato

• Wintec City Campus – Library

• The University of Waikato – Library

• Hamilton City Council – Garden Place

• Hamilton City Council – drive-through voting, Anglesea St, 9am to midday, 12 October.

Voters can also drop their voting packs off until 12pm on 11 October to:

• Settlement Centre Waikato

• Western Community Centre

• Pukete Neighbourhood House

• Te Whare o te Ata

• Shama Ethnic Women’s Centre

• Waimarie: Hamilton East Community House

• Wintec Rotokauri Campus – Library

• Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa.

Ballot boxes are being taken into neighbourhoods around Hamilton by the Council to make it easier for voters to share their voice and if necessary, cast a special vote.

• 10 October, 10.30am to 11.30am, Bupa Eventhorpe Care Home

• 10 October, 3.30pm to 5pm, Pukete Neighbourhood House

• 11 October, 8.30am to 11am, Kaute Pasifika

• 11 October, 3.30pm to 5pm, Pukete Neighbourhood House

• 11 October, 10am to 12pm, Summerset down the Lane

• 11 October, 11.30am to 1.30pm, Waikato Hospital (Meades Clinic Reception).

Click here for a map of all ballot box locations

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 