Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato region invited to feedback on wellbeing targets

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

MEDIA RELEASE
15 October 2019

Waikato region invited to feedback on wellbeing targets in upcoming community conversations

The people of Waikato are being asked what they think of a set of 17 wellbeing goals designed to help address the big issues facing the Waikato region by 2030.

The Waikato Wellbeing Project, with oversight from the Waikato Plan leadership committee and led by WEL Energy Trust and Waikato Regional Council, is the first of its kind in New Zealand and is designed to create a more environmentally sustainable, prosperous and inclusive Waikato by 2030.

The project will identify specific targets that are relevant to the Waikato context based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations in 2015.

Recognising that communities hold a wealth of information about what is important to them and what works for them, there will be a series of community conversations held over October and November to get feedback on the draft targets. To kick off, three days are planned at the Smart Space in the Hamilton CBD between Wednesday 23 October and Friday 25 October 2019.

People can also find out more and book to attend a two-hour-session at www.waikatowellbeingproject.co.nz. Following the Hamilton dates, there is also a session planned in Thames for Thursday 31 October.

WEL Energy CEO, Raewyn Jones said they wanted as many people as possible to share their thoughts on the targets so real measurable goals that will benefit the Waikato region can be identified.

“We’re asking our wider community to help us – are these draft targets going to have an impact on wellbeing? What does wellbeing mean to you? How do we know if our wellbeing is improving? How do we measure it? And what are the indicators and what are the projects and ideas we need to invest in to ensure the Waikato continues to prosper as we face these challenges?” she said.

To develop the menu of draft targets for consideration, the Waikato Wellbeing project team hosted a range of initial consultative meetings with over 150 local leaders and experts to ensure inclusive engagement and non-duplication of effort and resources.

Waikato Plan Leadership Committee project sponsor Eugene Berryman-Kamp said the project team wanted feedback from as far and wide around the Waikato as possible and encouraged people to use the website to provide their feedback if they couldn’t make a session.

“There is an online voting tool and people can also access information about how they can host their own conversations about the goals if they want to. This is an important project for shaping our region and people need to get involved.”

The United Nations SDGs are a blueprint that help governments, businesses and organisations achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address challenges affecting all communities worldwide, including poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, peace and justice. This project seeks to localise the goals for the Waikato.

The Waikato targets will be SMART (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Timely and Relevant) and will provide a powerful tool for councils, iwi, businesses and community organisations to inform decision making and take collective action to achieve them by 2030. It is not intended for them to replace any existing goals and targets, but to provide a focus for collaborative action.

“The SDGs are inter-related and our focus is to identify the goals that will most positively impact a whole range of areas and lead to stronger communities, goals that help us navigate change and take advantage of the opportunities in front of us,” Mr Berryman-Kamp said.

The project team has also been engaging with Treasury to ensure that ‘top down meets bottom up’ and ensure measures are selected that will integrate with regional and national reporting.

It is planned to hold an SDG Waikato Wellbeing summit later this year, and to plan for phase two of the project where leads for each of the targets will be supported to develop action plans.

Oversight for the Waikato Wellbeing Project is being provided by the Waikato Plan Leadership Committee, with the project being led by WEL Energy Trust and Waikato Regional Council with support from Waikato Tainui, Trust Waikato, Hamilton City Council, D.V. Bryant Trust, The University of Waikato NAR Foundation and Momentum Waikato.

-ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 