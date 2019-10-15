Regenerate Christchurch welcomes Hagley Oval Announcement

Regenerate Christchurch welcomes the decision by the Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Poto Williams, to seek feedback on a proposal to use Section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 to amend the Christchurch District Plan to permit changes to the use and operation of Hagley Oval.

The proposal was developed by Regenerate Christchurch following an approach from the Canterbury Cricket Trust. If approved, it would enable more international fixtures to be played at the venue and would support Christchurch’s bid to host top tier matches during the 2021 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup. The proposed changes to the use and operation of the venue include the installation of permanent lighting facilities.

The Associate Minister has announced she will accept written feedback on the Section 71 proposal until Wednesday 20 November. In a separate process, the Christchurch City Council - which leases the Hagley Oval site to the Canterbury Cricket Trust - will consult the public on a variation of the existing lease to enable the installation of permanent floodlights. The Council’s consultation period will run from Wednesday 16 October until Monday 18 November.

Out of respect for these processes, which will be run separately during similar timeframes, Regenerate Christchurch will not be commenting further on the Associate Minister’s announcement.



