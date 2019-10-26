Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Team Talk charity auction goes live

Saturday, 26 October 2019, 11:58 am
Press Release: Eightyone

Team Talk charity auction goes live

Wellington creative agency EightyOne, launched a Trade Me auction today to raise money for men’s mental health charity, Movember.

As part of its men’s mental health campaign Team Talk, a framed set of the 15 uniquely designed Team Talk coasters, each signed by the rugby legend involved in the project, will be auctioned. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Movember Foundation charity.

EightyOne Partner and Business Director Matt West said rugby is a special connector for a lot of Kiwi men to talk.

“Rugby is a cultural phenomenon here. This weekend’s match against the might of England is as big as you can get.

“We lose too many great men each year to mental health issues and that needs to change. We hope that through a game that so many Kiwis are fond of, we can help break the stigma surrounding the subject and get men talking.”

Launched in August, Team Talk encourages men to have conversations with their peers about mental health over the game of rugby.

Through the sale of its specially designed coasters – the same coasters currently on auction – the campaign is also helping to fund Movember programmes aimed at tackling issues concerning men’s mental health.

Trade Me’s Paul Ford said the company was very supportive of the Team Talk campaign.

“We love this creative idea from the team at EightyOne and all the artists and rugby players who've helped make it happen. This is a 'Kiwi as' intersection of sport and art and we hope New Zealanders lend their support and get talking about it.”

The Trade Me auction will run for 7 days and can be found at the following address, trade.me/teamtalkcoasters

For more information on Team Talk or to purchase a pack of coasters, head to rugbyteamtalk.nz, or follow the campaign on Facebook or Instagram.

