Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt funding hits ‘go’ for Waikato Regional Theatre

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 11:25 am
Press Release: Momentum Waikato


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement today of Government support for the Waikato Regional Theatre is ‘the moment of take-off’ for the transformational project.

The Provincial Growth Fund has granted $12 million towards the $74 million riverside performing arts centre, taking the total raised to date by the Momentum Waikato Community Foundation to $69 million and allowing construction preparations and the final fundraising push to get underway.

“Our vision is for every kid in the Waikato to have the opportunity to ‘Share the Stage’ with the world’s best performers,” says Momentum Waikato Chair Leonard Gardner.

“The Waikato Regional Theatre will be an impressive state-of-the-art, world-class performance venue, the pride of Hamilton and the Waikato.

“The remarkable flexibility of its stage configurations, the crystal-clear acoustics and up-close sightlines of its auditorium will, however, just be the means to an end.

“What matters is the enchanting and enthralling experiences that will happen within and around the theatre.

“We will all be able to see fantastic international entertainment here on our doorstep, and our best performers will have the springboard they need to launch themselves out into the world.

“A big thank you to the Government and its Provincial Growth Fund team. This key contribution is the green light for preparations for the construction of the Waikato Regional Theatre to begin.

“When the resource consent conditions are met and the final costings of construction and materials are sorted, we will be ‘Go’ to start building,” says Mr Gardner.

Work on the site behind the former Hamilton Hotel on Victoria Street is expected to begin in the New Year with a blessing and the ‘turning of the first sod’.

That point will also mark the launch of ‘Share the Stage’, a community fundraising campaign to raise the balance of the project budget, which will give individuals, families and businesses an opportunity to claim their own stakes in this exciting vision.

The Waikato Regional Theatre has already received funding from the Hamilton City Council, Waikato Regional Council, Trust Waikato, Lottery Grants Board and numerous individuals, families, trusts and businesses. It is expected to open in April 2022.

“Thank you to everyone for the support for the theatre project to date, we are humbled and hugely encouraged by the generosity of our community,” says Mr Gardner.

“Together, we are realising Momentum‘s goal of creating ‘A Better Waikato for everyone, forever’.”

Momentum Waikato Chief Executive Kelvyn Eglinton says the Government’s contribution is recognition of the wide range of benefits and opportunities the Waikato Regional Theatre will create – artistic, cultural, social, tourist, educational and commercial.

“The theatre will catalyse the Waikato as a hotbed of creative activity, providing a venue for top shows and high-quality performance training programs within a couple of hours drive of most of New Zealand’s population.

“The positive economic and social benefits of this transformational project will impact across the Waikato.

“The night-time buzz of the theatre and its built-in hospitality spots will a destination that will neatly complement the region’s day-time tourism attractions such as Hobbiton, Waitomo, Maungatautari and the Hamilton Gardens, giving visitors good reason to linger in the Waikato and triggering the building of new hotels in the city.

“The theatre and its surroundings will celebrate the significance of the river and this place to the mana whenua, through pouwhenua, tukutuku and other cultural decoration and treatments. We thank Waikato Tainui and Te Haa o Te Whenua o Kirikiriroa for their support and look forward to continuing engagement in the spirit of partnership.

“The heritage of the site will also be realised through the retention and enhancement of the Hamilton Hotel frontage, plus of course the Riff Raff Statue will continue to be the centrepiece of the Rocky Horror Show theming of the adjacent Embassy Park.

“Ultimately, the theatre will realise the dream of generations of Hamiltonians by decisively turning the city to the river. The foyer and courtyard event spaces will offer a sophisticated urban setting, looking out at the stunning vista of our Awa,” says Mr Eglinton.

“Our CBD is becoming a groovy, exciting place to live and work, and the Waikato Regional Theatre will take it to the next level, creating a full spectrum cosmopolitan city centre that attracts talent from around the world.”

More information on the Waikato Regional Theatre.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Momentum Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 