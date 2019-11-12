Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

'Tis the season to be Welly

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A Very Welly Christmas will kick-off the festive season with a two-day whanau-friendly free event filled with fun, activities, and entertainment for everyone – yule love it!

On the weekend of 23-24 November, Lambton Quay will be transformed into a winter(ish) wonderland with all the crowd favourites like ice skating, circus acts, face painting, bubbles, dancers, carols in Midland Park – and of course Santa and his friends will be there with bells on!

Christmas is also a time for giving, so dig deep and support the Wellington Children’s Hospital with a donation. Keep an eye out for collectors, who’ll be there with Hospi the Hospital Lion on both days. You can also bring your Hospi Lion or other favourite cuddly toy to get repaired at the Hospi Clinic while you’re there.
Mayor Andy Foster says the holiday spirit is starting early in Wellington with events that reflect the multi-cultural capital.
“A Very Welly Christmas involves a huge team of professional, creative, and talented people, all coming together to create an exciting, entertaining, joyful experience for everyone in our community to enjoy – which is what Christmas is all about.”
“With the Diwali festival of lights happening on the same weekend too, it really reflects the culturally rich and diverse arts and events scene in the capital.”
The Diwali festival of lights is on Sunday 24 November along the waterfront, where there’ll be food, dance, music, fashion, arts and activities celebrating traditions and tastes from the Indian community.

The event will close at 9.15pm with the Cottrell Law fireworks at Frank Kitts Park promenade.
Both events will draw crowds and traffic to the city, and much of Lambton Quay will be closed to vehicles during the AVWC event, but shops, cafes and restaurants will all be open and business as usual.

Please check information on public transport, parking and road closures at www.averywellychristmas.co.nz. Weather updates can be found on the Council website, Facebook page and Twitter @WgtnCC.

AVWC – Lambton Quay
Saturday 23 November, 12 noon–6pm
Sunday 24 November, 12 noon–5pm
&
Carols in Midland Park – Saturday 23 November, 6pm–8pm

Diwali – TSB Arena and Shed 6
1.30pm–9.15pm, Sunday 24 November
Gold coin entry

