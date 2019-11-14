ORC reminds private bore users to regularly test water
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
The Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) state of the
environment (SoE) monitoring bores have detected elevated
levels of E. coli in two Otago locations. ORC
immediately notified the bore users and the Southern
District Health Board.
The bores in question, on the
Taieri Plains near the Maungatua Ranges and in the Lower
Waitaki Plains, are not used for drinking water.
The
results are a pertinent reminder for anyone using a private
bore for drinking water to have it regularly tested and to
ensure the bore head is well secured. Water users should
boil water or access an alternative water source if they are
uncertain about its safety.
E. coli is a subset of
faecal bacteria. Any water that contains E. coli
above drinking water standards is considered unsuitable to
drink without treatment (chlorination, ozonation, boiling,
or adequate filtration).
Anyone concerned about health
risks should contact their GP, or call Healthline on 0800
611 116 for free advice from trained registered
nurses.
For information on ‘How to protect your well
water’, visit https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/5634/bore-brochure.pdf
Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>