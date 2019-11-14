SH6 closed overnight, and all day Friday, west of Murchison

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 6, 10 km west of Murchison, will remain closed overnight and all day Friday following a fatal crash which occurred around 2pm this afternoon.

There is no simple detour in this area so drivers may need to delay their journeys.

• If travelling to or from Nelson, people should take SH6 (via Blenheim/ Renwick) and SH1.

• From Westport, the route to take is via Inangahua, Reefton and the Lewis Pass SH7 then SH1 to get to Nelson/ Tasman.

• From Greymouth, take Reefton SH7, then Lewis Pass and SH1.

A single boulder rolling onto the highway, near the intersection of SH6 and SH65, 800 metres north of O’Sullivans bridge, is believed to have collided with a car heading towards Murchison.

Transport Agency System Manager Andrew James says abseilers and a geotechnical team will be on the site from Friday morning. Rock removal will be undertaken on the slopes above the highway tomorrow.

“More rain is forecast for tonight so we will need to work on the slopes tomorrow. The aim will be to open the highway by 5pm, but motorists are advised to check the NZTA website for the latest updates,” says Mr James.

Given Friday 15 November is Canterbury Anniversary Day, SH1 north of Christchurch and SH6 between Blenheim and Nelson will be much busier than usual, so drivers are asked to take care and be patient.

Police and road crews closed the highway soon after the crash and the Transport Agency will continue the closure overnight and through Friday.

The Transport Agency extends its sympathies to the family of the deceased driver.

No further comment will be made on the circumstances of the crash while it remains under investigation by Police.



