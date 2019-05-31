Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sean Fitzpatrick and Michael Johnson to lead Challenge Trek

Friday, 31 May 2019, 9:58 am
Press Release: Laureus


QUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND, 30 May, 2019 – Following the success of Challenge Africa 2019, the 100km fundraising trek that raised over US$400,000 for five Laureus-supported programmes, Laureus Academy legends Sean Fitzpatrick and Michael Johnson are proud to announce Laureus’ next Just Challenge trek in New Zealand in March 2020.

On Challenge New Zealand, the general public will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join their sporting heroes, step out of their comfort zones, complete a physical and mental challenge and raise funds for Laureus Sport for Good in the process.

The four-day trek will begin in Queenstown and take participants on a 100km journey through the spectacular Mavora Lakes Conservation Park (used as a filming location for scenes in the Lord of the Rings film series) across Mount Nicholas Station and end on the beautiful shores of Lake Wakatipu.

Chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy Sean Fitzpatrick, said: “I am excited to be leading the Challenge New Zealand 2020 trek. Our partnership with Just Challenge has raised a significant amount of money to support Laureus Sport for Good’s work around the world, and I can’t wait to lead the next Challenge through my home country and raise funds to help Laureus change lives through sport. The South Island has the most incredible landscapes and trekking routes, and it’s going to be a privilege to join 100 inspirational people from around the world for a challenging but hugely rewarding experience.



Globally, Laureus Sport for Good supports more than 180 programmes in over 40 countries who all use the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage. Each programme Laureus supports is measured against charitable standards set out by the United Nations, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Challenge New Zealand 2020 will be the third Laureus-supported trek Just Challenge have led, following Challenge Africa through the Drakensberg mountains earlier this month and Challenge Himalayas in 2018.

There are only 100 spaces available and Just Challenge expect the challenge to be over-subscribed. To learn more about Challenge New Zealand and sign up, visit www.just-challenge.com/newzealand2020.

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

