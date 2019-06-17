Jemma Robertson double fires diamonds into Quarter Finals

A brace from on form striker, Jemma Robertson, along with goals to Dani Ohlsson and Sarah Alder saw Wellington United Diamonds see off a spirited challenge from Waterside Karori to progress to the quarter finals of the Kate Sheppard Cup on Saturday.

Diamonds opened the scoring after four minutes with a well taken goal from Dani Ohlsson. Diamonds started well and were starting to look the more dominant team but any thoughts that this game may end up like last seasons cup encounter when Diamonds won 7-0 were dashed in the 20th minute when Waterside Karori's Ellie Cook pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area to slot into the bottom corner.

Waterside Karori came back into the game and as coach Bill Robertson said after the game played with some real heart, but it was Diamonds who struck next when captain Sarah Alder scored from the penalty spot just after half time. It was back to all square with 20 minutes to go when Diamonds keeper, Roni Lipi, rose to punch away a corner but unfortunately sent the ball into the back of her net.

Just as extra time was looking to be a real possibility, Jemma Robertson, netted two goal in nine minutes, taking her total to 11 for the year. The first was a cross to the near post from Briar Palmer which Robertson headed over the advancing keeper. The second was the result of some nice build up play from Palmer, Michaela Robertson and resulted in Jemma Robertson netting her sixth goal in the last four games and gave Wellington United Diamonds a 4-2 win.

Diamonds coach Guillermo Schiltenwolf was happy with the performance, especially after last weeks league loss to Palmerston North Marist, saying "the team bounced back and really played as a team"

Wellington United will now meet Wairarapa United in the quarter final, the venue still to be determined









