Takapuna Family Bear Hunt - find the bears and win prizes

To coincide with their latest show, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna, Tim Bray Theatre Company is bringing a free fun event to the streets of Takapuna.

We’re going on a bear hunt. E haere ana mātou ki te rapu pea.

We’re going to catch a big one. I tētahi pea tino nui

What a beautiful day! He rangi tino ātaahua

We’re not scared. Hei aha hoki te mataku

Starting out at Takapuna Library families can pick up their Bear Hunt map which will show them which streets to venture down. The map will direct families around the shops where they will be looking for pictures of bears in shop windows. With a few surprises along the way, eventually they’ll find a bear at the end in our very own cave!

Each road will have a different theme from the book:

• Strand Road is the long, wavy grass theme.

• Lake Road is the river.

• Shore City is the thick, oozy mud.

• Hurstmere Road is a deep, dark forest.

• 38 Hurstmere is a snowstorm leading to the bear cave.

Tim Bray Youth Theatre students will be on the streets from 10am – 3pm engaging with the children creating actions as if they really are wading through the grass, splashing through the river and squelching through the mud in search of a bear.

At the end of the event families can place their completed map in a competition box and be in the draw to win a variety of prizes sponsored by local businesses.

This event will be happening on every Saturday for three weeks - Saturday 29th June , Saturday 6th July and Saturday 13th July, 2019. Families are more than welcome to pick up library maps whenever they like; however, they can only complete the bear hunt at our last location between 10am and 3pm each Saturday. Thanks to sponsors More FM, oOh! Media, Fresh Concepts, I Love Takapuna.







We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and the stage adaptation by Tim Bray, QSM will be the company’s 96th production since it was founded 28 years ago. It is the second of four productions in the 2019 Season of Theatre for Children.

For more details on the Bear Hunt visit Tim Bray Theatre Company Facebook page

www.facebook.com/events/849295982103611/

To book, for the show phone (09) 489-8360 or online at www.timbray.org.nz

