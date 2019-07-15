Marina Bloom releases ballad 'Lions Fighting In A Church'

Epic battles and fairytale endings were the inspiration for ‘Lions Fighting In A Church' the latest single release from Unsigned Only 2019 song competition semi-finalist, Marina Bloom.

Inspired by epic love songs like ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ by Meatloaf, Marina's songwriting partner Michael Davis, wanted to write a love song with epic highs and dramatic lows. He points out, there are not many scenes more epic than lions swiping pews and pulpit aside to ferociously attack one another.

Sipping coffees in a hotel lobby, flanked by a grand piano, Marina Bloom was presented the lyrics by her songwriting partner Davis and felt the melody come to her at a rush, immediately clashing with the unremarkable lobby music playing over the speakers.

“When I actually sang them for the first time, it sounded so grand. It was both significant and heavy, dark but irresistibly hopeful. That’s how it is for me every time I hear it.”

Marina is in preparation for her next concert to be held in Auckland in September. If her previous sold-out concert at the Anthology Lounge in June is any indication, fans should jump on tickets as soon as they become available!

‘Lions Fighting In A Church’ is available to stream on Spotify & major music sites: http://hyperurl.co/lions

Watch the video (from July 20th) here: https://youtu.be/rWhBITs55iw







