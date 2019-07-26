Largest delegation of artists to represent NZ in Edinburgh

A Slightly Isolated Dog, return to the Fringe with their take on Jekyll and Hyde.

L-R: Andrew Paterson, Susie Berry, Comfrey Sanders, Jack Buchanan and Jonathan Price.

Photo credit: Andi Crown

New Zealand arts are thriving in Edinburgh, with a formidable line up of New Zealand theatre companies, artists, writers and performers set to entertain and amaze at the world’s most prestigious festival city this August.

New Zealand artists will present at the Edinburgh Art Festival during 25 July – 25 August, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2 – 26 August and theEdinburgh International Book Festival 10 – 26 August. This year sees the largest delegation of New Zealand work to be presented in Edinburgh across these festivals.

Fringe festival-goers will be treated to over 30 shows and presentations by talented New Zealanders across the spectrum of comedy, theatre, physical theatre, musical and cabaret shows – over a third of which have been proudly supported by Creative New Zealand.

Internationally acclaimed New Zealand artist Sriwhana Spong will present new work castle-crystal as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival 2019 Commissions Programme (a co-commission with Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki). Four New Zealand writers, Tayi Tibble, Whiti Hereaka, Tina Makereti and Annaleese Jochems will showcase their work at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.







Leo Gene Peters (A Slightly Isolated Dog), Helena-Jane Kilkelly (Prospect Park Productions), Karin McCracken, Leon Wadham, Tanemahuta Gray (Taki Rua Productions) and Zoe Nicholson will take part in a tailored programme of activities to build their international experience and capability under Creative New Zealand’s Edinburgh Festivals Intensive 2019 programme.

Now in its second year, the programme supports established New Zealand performing arts practitioners to build relationships with international artists, producers and presenters and investigate the potential for future collaboration or presentation of work.

Creative New Zealand’s Senior Manager Arts Development, Cath Cardiff, says, “The sheer number of New Zealand artists heading to Edinburgh this year is testament not only to the entrepreneurial spirit our artists have in bringing their unique Kiwi flair to audiences abroad, but critically, is confirmation of their growth and confidence to operate in the intensely competitive “hot house”; the Edinburgh Fringe. We’re pleased our support has helped them successfully chart their trajectories.”

Creative New Zealand has supported New Zealand artists, practitioners and companies to participate in the Edinburgh Festivals since 2014. Arts organisations have been supported to develop strategies to reach international audiences and use Edinburgh as a platform for onward touring and to develop their international networks.

