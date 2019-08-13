White Ferns/Women's Master Agreement: Response



Rachel Froggatt, Chief Executive, Women in Sport Aotearoa (WISPA) says:

"Women in Sport Aotearoa is thrilled to see the details of the new Women’s Master Agreement released by New Zealand Cricket today.

This agreement is a significant and impactful step forward for women’s cricket, and women’s sport, in this country. Its significance comes not only from considerably increased financial investment, but from the positive societal change this heralds for women in sport and society across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Collective investment into player contracts nearly tripled and has more than doubled for our elite female cricketers, the White Ferns.

Notably, the number of player contracts has increased by more than five times and now includes sizable new investment into women’s domestic player contracts and new player development contracts, establishing Cricket’s first professional playing pathway for female athletes.

For the first time in history, women and girls in Aotearoa New Zealand will be supported to build careers as professional cricketers, taking Cricket up to sit alongside Netball and Rugby in providing this opportunity.

With the ICC Women’s World Cup hosted at home in 2021, this agreement will see our White Ferns well set to take their rightful place as sporting role models for future generations of girls and boys, helping positively shape their ideas about women’s sport and the role of women and girls play in wider society.

Our deepest congratulations to New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Players Association their ground-breaking work over the past twelve months."

