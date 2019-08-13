Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

White Ferns/Women's Master Agreement: Response

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Women in Sport


Rachel Froggatt, Chief Executive, Women in Sport Aotearoa (WISPA) says:

"Women in Sport Aotearoa is thrilled to see the details of the new Women’s Master Agreement released by New Zealand Cricket today.

This agreement is a significant and impactful step forward for women’s cricket, and women’s sport, in this country. Its significance comes not only from considerably increased financial investment, but from the positive societal change this heralds for women in sport and society across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Collective investment into player contracts nearly tripled and has more than doubled for our elite female cricketers, the White Ferns.

Notably, the number of player contracts has increased by more than five times and now includes sizable new investment into women’s domestic player contracts and new player development contracts, establishing Cricket’s first professional playing pathway for female athletes.

For the first time in history, women and girls in Aotearoa New Zealand will be supported to build careers as professional cricketers, taking Cricket up to sit alongside Netball and Rugby in providing this opportunity.

With the ICC Women’s World Cup hosted at home in 2021, this agreement will see our White Ferns well set to take their rightful place as sporting role models for future generations of girls and boys, helping positively shape their ideas about women’s sport and the role of women and girls play in wider society.

Our deepest congratulations to New Zealand Cricket and the New Zealand Players Association their ground-breaking work over the past twelve months."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Women in Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 