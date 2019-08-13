NZ Improv Fest Turns It Up To Eleven



The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world.

Every year improvisers from all round the globe gather at our nation’s capital to celebrate the art of improv with the New Zealand Improv Festival.

For the start of our second decade, NZIF has doubled from one week to two due to popular demand, running from the 7 - 19th October at the illustrious BATS Theatre.

The festival encompasses a whole range of improv including seven New Works, six Mini Seasons, two shows for young audiences, youth performances and closing shows such as the iconic All-In, All-Out Improv Bout and NZ vs. The World. All this as well as in-house workshops and general public panels sees audiences return again and again for most spontaneous two weeks in Wellington.

This year NZIF will feature improv pieces from Takayuki Ueda from Osaka, Jason Geary, Amy Moule and Jim Fishwick from Impro Melbourne, Wellington’s PlayShop, Dunedin’s Improsaurus, Nelson, Christchurch, Sydney, Montreal and the United States. Director, teacher and performer Christine Brooks loves “the alchemy of it all! So many amazing people coming together to create and learn”, Dr Lori Leigh, Artistic Director of PlayShop, agrees, calling it a perfect opportunity “to play together, learn together and form community”.

“Every year since the inaugural NZIF,” says improviser Wiremu Tuhiwai “it has been an enrichment of theatre, people and life for me.”

The New Zealand Improv Festival is the must-see festival to experience the creativity and imagination of human beings; you’ll be ‘yes and-ing’ all the way home.

Check out our launch trailer at http://bit.ly/NZImprovTrailer



7-19 October 2019 in Wellington, NZ

BATS Theatre

http://improvfest.nz

