Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Improv Fest Turns It Up To Eleven

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: NZ Improv Festival


The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world.

Every year improvisers from all round the globe gather at our nation’s capital to celebrate the art of improv with the New Zealand Improv Festival.

For the start of our second decade, NZIF has doubled from one week to two due to popular demand, running from the 7 - 19th October at the illustrious BATS Theatre.

The festival encompasses a whole range of improv including seven New Works, six Mini Seasons, two shows for young audiences, youth performances and closing shows such as the iconic All-In, All-Out Improv Bout and NZ vs. The World. All this as well as in-house workshops and general public panels sees audiences return again and again for most spontaneous two weeks in Wellington.

This year NZIF will feature improv pieces from Takayuki Ueda from Osaka, Jason Geary, Amy Moule and Jim Fishwick from Impro Melbourne, Wellington’s PlayShop, Dunedin’s Improsaurus, Nelson, Christchurch, Sydney, Montreal and the United States. Director, teacher and performer Christine Brooks loves “the alchemy of it all! So many amazing people coming together to create and learn”, Dr Lori Leigh, Artistic Director of PlayShop, agrees, calling it a perfect opportunity “to play together, learn together and form community”.

“Every year since the inaugural NZIF,” says improviser Wiremu Tuhiwai “it has been an enrichment of theatre, people and life for me.”

The New Zealand Improv Festival is the must-see festival to experience the creativity and imagination of human beings; you’ll be ‘yes and-ing’ all the way home.

Check out our launch trailer at http://bit.ly/NZImprovTrailer


7-19 October 2019 in Wellington, NZ

BATS Theatre

http://improvfest.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZ Improv Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 