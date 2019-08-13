Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis register events for Chinese Language Week 2019

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week

New Zealand Chinese Language Week (NZCLW) event registration is now open, and 2019 is already shaping up to be the biggest Week yet.

Now in its fifth year, the Kiwi-led initiative is aiming to double the number of events to be held across New Zealand between 22 – 28 September 2019.

Seeking to raise awareness of Chinese language and culture, NZCLW celebrates multilingualism in New Zealand and recognises the economic and social advantages of learning Chinese in our increasingly globalised community.

Chair of the NZCLW Charitable Trust Jo Coughlan says that last year, New Zealand Chinese Language Week facilitated and promoted 100 events throughout Aotearoa.

“This year, we hope to help even more Kiwis ‘give Chinese language and culture a go’ by doubling the number of events.

“As New Zealand anticipates tourists from China to grow to 696,000 by 2025, we encourage the public and local business community to get involved, host an event and help inspire New Zealanders to better understand and connect with our Chinese friends and partners.”

Anyone can organise an event for NZCLW. You may be a teacher, librarian, business owner or are simply keen to help New Zealanders grow their understanding of Chinese language and culture. Your event may be held privately at your school or workplace or can be listed on our public events page. Find previous event ideas here on the website. These include hosting:

• A dumpling-making workshop

• A bilingual childrens' storytime (NZCLW will be releasing a second trilingual childrens book in 2019)

• Traditional calligraphy classes

• An academic talk on Chinese history or NZ-China relations

• Introductory Chinese language lessons

You can register your event here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z9THMMF


