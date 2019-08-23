Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ZEALANDIA Named One of TIME's 100 Greatest Places of 2019

Friday, 23 August 2019, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Zealandia

23 August 2019

ZEALANDIA has today been named one of the “greatest places” on earth, according to Time Magazine’s World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2019.

Dr Danielle Shanahan, Acting Chief Executive, says, “We’re extraordinarily proud of what has been achieved at ZEALANDIA and are thrilled to have been recognized by TIME Magazine in this way. ZEALANDIA’s success shows what is possible when a community gets behind a wild and ambitious idea.”

“The incredible changes in birdlife that we have experienced across the region show that cities don’t have to be places devoid of native wildlife. In fact, Wellington is one of the world’s only cities where native bird biodiversity is increasing rather than decreasing.”

His Excellency, Justin Lester, Mayor of Wellington says, “We have long known that ZEALANDIA is a special treasure, or taonga, for Wellington. This achievement recognises the many people and organisations who got behind the dream and is an exceptional result for Wellington.”

For 24 years, ZEALANDIA has been working to restore a valley located just 2km from downtown Wellington, New Zealand’s capital city. Alongside a passionate community dedicated to conservation, ZEALANDIA has achieved astounding results in re-introducing native wildlife to back into the area, and as a result people are now encountering many once-rare species in their own backyards. This has resulted not only in improvements for nature, but a transformation of people who now take action to care for the wildlife across the city.

The TIME list was drawn from nominations across a variety of categories—including museums, parks, restaurants, and hotels. From there they evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.

ZEALANDIA also acknowledges and congratulates the two other New Zealand-based places who made the list, Hiakai restaurant in Wellington and Camp Glenorchy.

The TIME story reads, “Before New Zealand was home to humans, chatty birds like the tui and kereru dominated the land’s lush green hills and valleys. But the arrival of invasive mammalian predators drove many native species to extinction. In the early 1990s, sanctuary founder Jim Lynch envisioned a pest-proof environment in the heart of Wellington. The result is ZEALANDIA, a 500-acre area encircled by a mesh barrier that keeps out stoats, weasels and more; it’s the world’s first fully fenced urban eco-sanctuary. Since the mesh was erected in 1999, more than 20 species of native wildlife have been reintroduced, including the hihi, one of the country’s rarest birds. In February, ZEALANDIA announced an important milestone: the birth of the sanctuary’s 1,000th hihi chick. The

species, which was nearly extinct before reintroduction efforts began, is one of Zealandia’s success stories.” —Ali Wunderman, TIME


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Zealandia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ALSO:

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 