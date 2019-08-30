Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exhibition shows history of education in South Canterbury

Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

30/8/2018

For Immediate Use

New Museum exhibition shows history of education in South Canterbury

An exhibition of local schooling over the past 150 years opens this Saturday at the South Canterbury Museum.

The Three Rs : Education in South Canterbury has been developed by Museum Curator Tony Rippin, using both Museum resources and collaborations with schools and individuals in the community.

This exhibition, which runs from 31 August to 24 November, will provide snapshots of how the education system and local schools developed as the community grew. It also takes a look at modern schools, providing a comparison with how schools have changed in recent times.

South Canterbury Museum Director, Philip Howe, says that the exhibition offers an excellent opportunity for different generations to get connected and share their stories.

“School today bears little resemblance to traditional schooling that focused on the ‘three Rs’ - reading, writing and arithmetic, the style of schooling that came with early settlers in the mid-19th century,” he said.

“Major changes through the 20th century reflected societies gender perceptions of the time. Boys in rural high schools had compulsory agriculture classes, while girls had to learn home sciences. Some even felt that further education made girls unfit for motherhood.

“The exhibition touches upon these subjects and more. It is well-illustrated with photographs, digital media, and items from past and present.

“We believe it will evoke memories for anyone who attended school. It also offers an excellent opportunity for the current generation to understand how the education system has evolved. We encourage people to come and explore the exhibition, as it offers an excellent opportunity for different generations to get connected and share their stories.

“We are interested in finding ways to explore and show how our region’s past links to the present.” Howe says. “This gives our visitors and local residents the chance to gain their own understandings about where we live and who we are as a community.”

The Three Rs Exhibition runs from 31 August to 24 November at South Canterbury Museum, with a public opening at 5.30 pm Friday on 30 August.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:

All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:

Sport: Hay Named As All Whites Head Coach

Former All Whites captain Danny Hay, who played for the national team for 11 years, playing in 31 A internationals, was announced as the 18th Head Coach of the national team today in Auckland. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 