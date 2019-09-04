Full trailer for Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' released

This morning a brand new trailer for JOJO RABBIT - the upcoming anti-hate satire written and directed by Taika Waititi - has launched, ahead of its cinematic release in New Zealand on October 24.

The new trailer, arriving just days before the film’s World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, gives audiences a glimpse at the film’s incredible ensemble cast; including international stars Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Stephen Merchant, Rebel Wilson and Taika Waititi alongside Kiwi rising star Thomasin McKenzie and newcomer Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo - who was coached by long-time Waititi collaborator Rachel House (who coached both James Rolleston and Julian Dennison in Waititi’s previous films; Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

The World Premiere will take place on Sunday 8 September, 9.30pm EST (Monday, 9 September 2019, 1:30pm NZT), where Taika Waititi and the cast will walk the red carpet and give the world its very first chance to see this highly anticipated film.

Writer/director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt For The Wilderpeople), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his naive patriotism.

JOJO RABBIT will be distributed in New Zealand by 20th Century Fox, with the publicity managed in partnership with 20th Century Fox and 818. Key contacts for both parties are included below.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE



