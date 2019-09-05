Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Star Performers Confirmed For Waiata Awards Ceremony

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 9:10 am
Press Release: Waiata Maori Music Awards

The Waiata Māori Music Awards red-carpet glamour ceremony on September 13 will feature a star-studded line-up of performers: Big concert drawcards Six60, current hitmaker Troy Kingi, contemporary Māori music pioneer Taisha, multiple award-winners Bic Runga and Theia and current finalist La Coco. Kirsten Te Rito will perform in honour of Iconic Award recipient Pixie Williams.

Past winners Maisey Rika, Rob Ruha and Taisha are ambassadors for the awards, representing the kaupapa to encourage, honour and celebrate the achievements of outstanding traditional and contemporary musical composition by Māori artists.

A highlight of Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month – the Waiata Māori Music Awards ceremony is now in its 12th year.

Finalists, including Amba Holly, Maaka Fiso and PERE and VIP guests from the world of Māori music will walk the red carpet at Club Hastings from 4.30pm on their way into the dinner and show.

The Waiata Maori Music Awards will be presented on Friday Sept 13 at Club Hastings. Tickets for dinner & show, or show-only, are available from iTicket

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Waiata Māori Music Awards Facebook and broadcast live by Awards media partner Radio Kahungunu


FULL LIST OF FINALISTS 2019

Best Māori Female Solo Artist
1. Amba Holly
2. Theia
3. La Coco
4. JaLeace

Best Māori Male Solo Artist
1. Tipene
2. Israel Starr
3. PERE

Best Traditional Album Te Reo Māori
1. Te Kākano - Te Kākano
2. Grove Roots - Waka
3. Maaka Fiso - Ngaro

Best Māori Pop Album
1. L.A.B. - L.A.B. II
2. Te Kākano - Te Kākano
3. Tipene - Tautoko

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hiphop/RnB Album
1. Tipene - Tautoko
2. Grove Roots - Waka
3. Rugged and Wylde - The King and the Chief

Best Māori Urban Roots Album
1. Grove Roots - Waka
2. NLC - Know Your Roots

Best Song by a Māori Artist
1. Katchafire - Fyah In The Trenches
2. Te Kākano - Tōrea
3. L.A.B. - Rocketship
4. RunTingz Family - Runtingz Anthem

Best Māori songwriter
1. Katchafire
2. L.A.B.
3. Te Kākano
4. Amba Holly

Best Music Video by a Māori Artist
1. Grove Roots - Aotearoa
2. L.A.B. - Baby Will You Let Me
3. Tipene - Nanny's House
4. La Coco - Back When
5. Theia - Candy

