Wintec to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with a week of events



Wintec will be joining in the kōrero for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, the nation-wide Māori Language Week being held from 9-15 September. The events are open to the public as well as staff and students and will culminate in Hoa Reo, Hoa Hīkoi, a community walk organised by regional organisations and tertiary providers. This will be the first of its kind in Hamilton.

“Kia kaha ki te kōrero Māori e hoa mā. Give te reo a go,” encourages Wintec’s Executive Director Māori, Hera White.

“It’s almost a normal part of our lives by now – you hear it on the screen, on the street, from our children and grandchildren. It shows up in our work activities and we practise it with whakawhanaungatanga and wānanga. Kia kaha kia maia kia manawanui. Give it a go and keep going.”

The events include wharewhare kararehe (animal bingo) and language practise with Wintec’s kaiāwhina network.

“Every year Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori is a time for people to strut their stuff and every year I am so astounded by the new innovative ways people come up with to bring more reo into our lives,” explains Māori Achievement Project Coordinator, Waimihi Hotere.

“Even having everyone say ‘kia ora’ makes it feel normal - I didn’t even know I needed that!

“When I hear our language being used casually and correctly in a contemporary situation, it deepens the meaning for me. I would like people to come and experience te reo Māori in a fun and learning environment.”

The hīkoi along Hamilton’s Victoria Street, will take place on Friday 13 September starting at the Meteor Theatre and ending at Garden Place.

For Hotere, the hīkoi will be about more than language.

“Hoa reo, hoa hīkoi means ‘a friend to speak with, a friend to walk with’ so you can journey through the language together! It is about bringing awareness to te reo Māori and celebrating it. No matter how good your ability is, we just want you to get out there and get amongst it!”

Wintec events:

• Wharewhare Kararehe

Monday 9 September, 12.00pm-1.00pm, Gallagher Hub, Wintec City campus.

Thursday 12 September, 12.00pm-1.00pm, The Hub, Wintec Rotokauri campus.

Join a game of wharewhare kararehe/animal bingo and flex your reo skills with our kaiāwhina.

• Waiata

Tuesday 10 September, 12.00pm, Gallagher Hub, Wintec City campus.

Wednesday 11 September, 12.00pm – The Hub, Wintec Rotokauri campus.

Sing a selection of favourite songs in te reo Māori.

• Hoa Reo, Hoa Hīkoi

Friday 13 September, 11.00am – 2.00pm, Gallagher Hub, Wintec City campus.

Join the community Hoa Reo, Hoa Hīkoi as part of our Wintec crew. Register your name here by Thursday 12 September to receive a goody bag. The group will walk down together from the Gallagher Hub.

