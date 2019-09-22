New Local Drama Series One Lane Bridge

Commences Production in Queenstown; Cast Revealed

(Auckland – September 22, 2019) Production commences tomorrow on ONE LANE BRIDGE, the latest drama series from Great Southern Television (Jonah, The Dance Exponents: Why Does Love?, Hillary, The Casketeers). The NZ on Air-funded six-part series will screen on TVNZ 1 in 2020.

ONE LANE BRIDGE is a character-focused crime drama with a dark, supernatural edge. The series stars Dominic Ona-Ariki (Jonah, Filthy Rich, Shortland Street) as Ariki Davis, an ambitious young Cook Island Māori Detective who, during a murder investigation at Queenstown’s infamous ONE LANE BRIDGE, inadvertently reawakens a spiritual gift that endangers the case, his career and his life.

Ona-Ariki is joined on screen by a veritable who’s who of New Zealand acting talent, including Joel Tobeck (Jonah, Runaway Millionaires, The Luminaries), Alison Bruce (Ablaze, The Gulf, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Aidee Walker (In Dark Places, Catching the Black Widow, The Brokenwood Mysteries), Sara Wiseman (A Place to Call Home, Between Two Worlds, Rake), Jared Turner (Power Rangers, Ablaze, The Secret Daughter), Peter McCauley (Netherwood, Nothing Trivial, Tangiwai), Michelle Langstone (800 Words, The Almighty Johnsons, McLeod’s Daughters), Phil Brown (Mistress Mercy, Resolve, Catching the Black Widow), Dean O’Gorman (The Bad Seed, Hillary, Trumbo, The Hobbit) and Ryan O’Kane (Shortland Street, Home & Away, Tangiwai). Newcomers Alexander Walker and Nathalie Morris (coming up in TVNZ On Demand’s new webseries The Basement) round out the cast which will also feature Queenstown locals in guest roles.

ONE LANE BRIDGE was created by Philip Smith and Pip Hall who in 2018 won the New Zealand Television Award for Best Script - Drama for The Dance Exponents: Why Does Love? and is being shot on location in Queenstown over three months.

The series directors are Peter Burger (The Dead Lands, Straight Forward, Resolve) and Danny Mulheron (Jonah, The Dance Exponents: Why Does Love?, Hillary) and it is produced by Carmen J. Leonard (Runaway Millionaires, Jonah) and co-produced by Deb Cope (Runaway Millionaires, Jonah). Great Southern Television CEO Philip Smith is Executive Producer.



