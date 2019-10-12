Frame by frame, Fagan does it again

A new live-streaming system at the Waimate Shears has been used to immediate effect with a TMO decision in the event’s Open speedshear final.

The rolling images were used after a timing fault, and gave the nod to Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan, reversing the result from the 1.44 seconds win to Hawke’s Bay gun Cam Ferguson shown on the clocks after their Friday night final of two sheep each.

Ferguson had also been on the losing end of a TMO call in the Golden Shears speedshear in Masterton in March, and with the intervention of the technology missed completing a double for the trip south, having won another speedshear at the Maheno Rugby Club on Thursday.

Fagan claimed a $2000 first prize, and Ferguson $1000 to go with his $1500 cheque from 24 hours earlier.

Winton shearer Brandon Maguire Ratima won $1000 with victory by over 2 seconds from Paora Moanaroa in the Senior speedshear final, and Ferguson’s sister-in-law, Amy Lee Ferguson, from Invercargill, also won $1000 with victory over Alexandra’s Pagan Karauria in a woolhandling quickthrow.

The competitors are in the South Canterbury town for the 52nd Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring shearing and woolhandling championships, which opened with woolhandling heats on Friday and end with woolhandling and shearing finals on Saturday.

