Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Frame by frame, Fagan does it again

Saturday, 12 October 2019, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Frame by frame, Fagan does it again

A new live-streaming system at the Waimate Shears has been used to immediate effect with a TMO decision in the event’s Open speedshear final.

The rolling images were used after a timing fault, and gave the nod to Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan, reversing the result from the 1.44 seconds win to Hawke’s Bay gun Cam Ferguson shown on the clocks after their Friday night final of two sheep each.

Ferguson had also been on the losing end of a TMO call in the Golden Shears speedshear in Masterton in March, and with the intervention of the technology missed completing a double for the trip south, having won another speedshear at the Maheno Rugby Club on Thursday.

Fagan claimed a $2000 first prize, and Ferguson $1000 to go with his $1500 cheque from 24 hours earlier.

Winton shearer Brandon Maguire Ratima won $1000 with victory by over 2 seconds from Paora Moanaroa in the Senior speedshear final, and Ferguson’s sister-in-law, Amy Lee Ferguson, from Invercargill, also won $1000 with victory over Alexandra’s Pagan Karauria in a woolhandling quickthrow.

The competitors are in the South Canterbury town for the 52nd Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring shearing and woolhandling championships, which opened with woolhandling heats on Friday and end with woolhandling and shearing finals on Saturday.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 