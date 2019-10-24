Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand TV Awards 2019 Finalists Announced

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 8:32 am
Press Release: NZ Television Awards

(Auckland - October 24, 2019) Finalists in the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 have been announced with 115 nominations from a record number of 500+ entries across 37 judged categories.

Leading the pack with a total of 11 nominations is In Dark Places, the dramatic retelling of Teina Pora’s story, produced by South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company for TVNZ 1. The telefeature is up for Images & Sound Best Feature Drama, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama, Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, Best Actor and dominates the Craft Award categories with nominations for Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Images & Sound Best Original Score, Best Post Production Design, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Script: Drama.

Warner Bros. New Zealand’s TVNZ 2 comedy series Fresh Eggs has seven nods including Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama and Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, while the series receives Craft Awards nominations for Best Editing: Drama, Best Cinematography: Drama, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd’s noir drama series The Bad Seed, which aired on TVNZ 1 earlier this year, receives five nominations, including: NZ On Air Best Drama Series and has nods in four Craft Awards categories including: Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Best Script: Drama.

Three’s 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars NZ is up for four awards, including Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series, Best Live Event Coverage, Best Costume Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

Also nominated for four awards apiece are: Plus6Four’s innovative whodunit webseries Alibi, which screened on TVNZ On Demand; Gaylene Preston’s feature documentary My Year with Helen which was adapted for television and screened on Three in 2019; as well as New Zealand Documentary Board’s TVNZ 2 mockumentary series Wellington Paranormal.

As announced last week, local screen icon Shortland Street will be named as the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro TV Legend. It is the first time a standalone television show has been honoured with this award and it is reflective of Shortland Street’s ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Furthermore, throughout its 27-year history, Shortland Street has maintained a stellar reputation as a training ground that continues to provide an incomparable launching pad for New Zealand screen industry professionals, including both on-screen talent as well as the countless people who work behind the scenes.

The New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland will be announced on Wednesday 6th November at GridAKL and the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony will be held Thursday 21st November at the Aotea Centre. Newshub Entertainment Editor Kate Rodger will present the Craft Awards while comedian Alice Snedden will host this year’s awards gala.

The 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards finalists are:

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Paul Sutorius
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)

Richard Shaw
Dark Tourist
Razor Fumes (Netflix)

Johnny Agnew
The Unortho_docs
Two Heads (TVNZ 1)


Best Editing: Drama

Kerry Roggio
The Brokenwood Mysteries
South Pacific Pictures (Prime TV)

Raewyn Humphries
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story
The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)

Allannah Bazzard
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)


Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Jacob Bryant
Dark Tourist
Razor Fumes (Netflix)

Phil Johnson
Big Decision (The Abortion Debate)
Stuff Circuit (Stuff NZ)

Johnny Agnew
The Unortho_docs
Two Heads (TVNZ 1)


Best Director: Multi Camera

Nigel Carpenter
Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2018
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Marcus Kennedy
All Blacks vs Argentina
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Mitchell Hawkes
You Are Us / Aroha Nui
MediaWorks NZ (Three)


Best Cinematography: Drama

Dave Garbett
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Alun Bollinger
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

DJ Stipsen
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)


Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Ben Sinclair, Images & Sound
In Dark Places
Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Tom Miskin, Steve Finnigan, Alan Kidd, Mike Bayliss, Images & Sound
The Bad Seed
Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Chris Burt
In a Flash
Inside Track for Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)


Images & Sound Best Original Score

Jan Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)

Don McGlashan
Kiri and Lou
Kiri and Lou (TVNZ HeiHei)

Mike Newport
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Tihema Bennett, Joel Haines
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)


Best Post Production Design

Alana Cotton
In Dark Places
Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Andrew Brown
Straight Forward
Toybox Post for Screentime NZ (TVNZ On Demand)

Mikee Carpinter
The Unortho_docs
Two Heads (TVNZ 1)


Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design

Miro Harre
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Nick Williams
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

George Hamilton
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)


Best Costume Design

Sacha Teuila
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Jaindra Watson
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Sarah Voon
Give Kate a Voice
Vendetta Films (Noted)


Revlon Best Makeup Design

Katherine Gould
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Don Brooker, Frankie Karena, Sean Foot
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Stefan Knight
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)


Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Script: Comedy

Jemaine Clement, Paul Yates
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Louis Mendiola
The Adventures of Suzy Boon
R & R (TVNZ On Demand)

Amanda Alison
Mean Mums
South Pacific Pictures (Three)


Best Script: Drama

Hannah Marshall & David de Lautour
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Sarah-Kate Lynch, Michael Beran, Joss King
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Michael Bennett, Jane Holland
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)


The 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards categories to be awarded at the Gala event on November 21 are:

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Robin Scholes, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Mark Beesley, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey, James Griffin
Westside
South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Sally Campbell, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey, Tim Balme
The Brokenwood Mysteries
South Pacific Pictures (Prime TV)


Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

Carmen J Leonard, Thomas Robbins, Charlotte Purdy
Kiwi
Rogue Productions (TVNZ 1)

Riccardo Pellizzeri, Bridget Bourke, Philly de Lacey, Screentime NZ
In A Flash
Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)

Michael Bennett, Jane Holland, Chloe Smith, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Raewyn Humphries
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story
The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)


Best Factual Series

Candida Beveridge
Grand Designs NZ
Imagination TV (Three)

Arwen O’Connor
The Curious Mind
Ruckus (TVNZ 1)

Owen Hughes
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)


NZ On Air Best Documentary

Gaylene Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)

Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Phill Prendeville
The Uplift
Newsroom

Jill McNabb, Robyn Paterson
In the Zone
Vendetta Films (TVNZ On Demand)


Best Original Reality Series

Sarah-Luise Whatford
Police Ten 7
Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)

Carmen J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith
The Casketeers
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)

Lost and Found season 4
Lost and Found
Warner Bros. New Zealand (Three)


Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series

John McDonald, Hayley Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Sue Woodfield, Angela Mann, Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Aaron Dolbel
The Block NZ S7
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Dominic Smith
Secret Life of Girls
Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)


Best Lifestyle Programme

Fishing and Adventure
Fiordland Part 1
Bullet Ride Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Piri’s Tiki Tour (Pango Productions)
Hokianga
Pango Productions (Māori Television)

Easy Eats (Pango Productions)
Easy Eats
Pango Productions (Māori Television)


Best Current Affairs Programme

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith
The Hui
Great Southern Television (Three)

Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Mark Jennings, Tim Murphy
Newsroom Investigates
Newsroom

Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold
Stuff Circuit
Stuff Circuit (Stuff NZ)


Best Web Series

Gerard Smyth, Jendy Harper, Oliver Dawe
Frank – Changing South
Frank Film (YouTube)

Jazz Thornton, Alex Reed, Cass Avery
Jessica’s Tree
Augusto (NZME)

Jesse Griffin, Rachel Jean, Jackie van Beek, Jonny Brugh, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey
Educators
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ On Demand)


NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Fiona Copland, Harry Sinclair
Kiri and Lou
Kiri and Lou (TVNZ HeiHei)

Te Amokura Productions
Tiki Towns
Te Amokura Productions (Prime TV & Nickleodeon)

Phil Brough, Matt Heath, Orlando Stewart
Welcome to Cardboard City
Vinewood Animation Studio (TVNZ HeiHei)


Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

Carmen J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith
The Casketeers
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)

Mako Media Ltd
Haka Life
Mako Media Ltd (Māori Television)

Te Ori Paki, Nix Jacques, David Clayton Green, Kewana Duncan
Marae DIY
Screentime NZ (Māori Television)


Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme

Nicole Hoey, Campbell Farquhar
Tākaro Tribe
Cinco Cine Film Productions (TVNZ On Demand)

Ngahuia Wade
Whiua te Pātai
Māori Television (Māori Television)

Kereama Wright, Mana Epiha, Megan Douglas
Waka Huia - Rereata Makiha
Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)


NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma
1918: Samoa & The Talune - Ship Of Death
Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)

Dana Youngman, Damon Fepulea'i
Life After Footy - Legends of the Pacific
Tikilounge Productions (Prime TV)

Elizabeth Koroivulaono, Indira Stewart
Daughters of the Migration – Fala Haulangi
Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)


Best News Coverage

Newshub News Team
Christchurch Mosque Shootings
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Newshub News Team
Newshub: Tasman Fires
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

1 News
Christchurch Terrorist Attack
1 News (TVNZ 1)


Monstavision Best Sports Programme

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Kerry Russell, Carl Matthews
Joseph Parker: Metamorphosis
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark Malaki-Williams
Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark Malaki-Williams
Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 2
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Dana Youngman, Damon Fepulea'i
Life After Footy, Legends of the Pacific
Tikilounge Productions (Prime TV)


Best Live Event Coverage

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Rewa Harriman, Philip Smith
The Hui: Mike King Special
Great Southern Television (Three)

John McDonald, Hayley Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Newshub News Team
Christchurch Mosque Shootings
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

TVNZ
The National Memorial Service
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Browynn Bakker, John McDonald
Funny Girls Suffragette Special
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Rogue Productions
Anika Moa Unleashed S2
Rogue Productions (TVNZ On Demand)

Nick Ward, Kim Harrop
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)


Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Colin Rothbart
Dark Tourist
Razor Fumes (Netflix)

Sally Aitken
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)


Gaylene Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)


Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama

David de Lautour
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Michael Bennett
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Josh Frizzell
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)


Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress

Karen O’Leary
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Claire Chitham
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)

Nancy Brunning
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)


Best Actor

Joel Tobeck
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Mike Minogue
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Richard Te Are
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)


Reporter of the Year

Melanie Reid
Newsroom
Newsroom

Paula Penfold
Stuff Circuit
Stuff NZ

Janet McIntyre
Sunday
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)


Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment

Sam Neill
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)

Anika Moa
Anika Moa Unleashed S2
Rogue Productions (TVNZ On Demand)

Nigel Latta
The Curious Mind
Ruckus (TVNZ 1)


Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs

Patrick Gower
The Project
MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Hilary Barry
Christchurch Terror Attack
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

John Campbell
Christchurch Terror Attack
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)


Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year

Finalists will be announced in next week’s Woman’s Day magazine.
This category is open to public vote.


Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend

Shortland Street
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 2)


www.nztvawards.co.nz
#Mate30ProNZTVA


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Television Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 