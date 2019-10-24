New Zealand TV Awards 2019 Finalists Announced

(Auckland - October 24, 2019) Finalists in the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 have been announced with 115 nominations from a record number of 500+ entries across 37 judged categories.

Leading the pack with a total of 11 nominations is In Dark Places, the dramatic retelling of Teina Pora’s story, produced by South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company for TVNZ 1. The telefeature is up for Images & Sound Best Feature Drama, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama, Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, Best Actor and dominates the Craft Award categories with nominations for Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Images & Sound Best Original Score, Best Post Production Design, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Script: Drama.

Warner Bros. New Zealand’s TVNZ 2 comedy series Fresh Eggs has seven nods including Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama and Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, while the series receives Craft Awards nominations for Best Editing: Drama, Best Cinematography: Drama, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd’s noir drama series The Bad Seed, which aired on TVNZ 1 earlier this year, receives five nominations, including: NZ On Air Best Drama Series and has nods in four Craft Awards categories including: Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Best Script: Drama.

Three’s 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars NZ is up for four awards, including Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series, Best Live Event Coverage, Best Costume Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

Also nominated for four awards apiece are: Plus6Four’s innovative whodunit webseries Alibi, which screened on TVNZ On Demand; Gaylene Preston’s feature documentary My Year with Helen which was adapted for television and screened on Three in 2019; as well as New Zealand Documentary Board’s TVNZ 2 mockumentary series Wellington Paranormal.

As announced last week, local screen icon Shortland Street will be named as the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro TV Legend. It is the first time a standalone television show has been honoured with this award and it is reflective of Shortland Street’s ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Furthermore, throughout its 27-year history, Shortland Street has maintained a stellar reputation as a training ground that continues to provide an incomparable launching pad for New Zealand screen industry professionals, including both on-screen talent as well as the countless people who work behind the scenes.

The New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland will be announced on Wednesday 6th November at GridAKL and the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony will be held Thursday 21st November at the Aotea Centre. Newshub Entertainment Editor Kate Rodger will present the Craft Awards while comedian Alice Snedden will host this year’s awards gala.



The 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards finalists are:

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual

Paul Sutorius

My Year with Helen

Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)

Richard Shaw

Dark Tourist

Razor Fumes (Netflix)

Johnny Agnew

The Unortho_docs

Two Heads (TVNZ 1)



Best Editing: Drama

Kerry Roggio

The Brokenwood Mysteries

South Pacific Pictures (Prime TV)

Raewyn Humphries

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story

The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)

Allannah Bazzard

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual

Jacob Bryant

Dark Tourist

Razor Fumes (Netflix)

Phil Johnson

Big Decision (The Abortion Debate)

Stuff Circuit (Stuff NZ)

Johnny Agnew

The Unortho_docs

Two Heads (TVNZ 1)



Best Director: Multi Camera

Nigel Carpenter

Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2018

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Marcus Kennedy

All Blacks vs Argentina

Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Mitchell Hawkes

You Are Us / Aroha Nui

MediaWorks NZ (Three)



Best Cinematography: Drama

Dave Garbett

The Bad Seed

South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Alun Bollinger

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

DJ Stipsen

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Best Contribution to a Soundtrack

Chris Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Ben Sinclair, Images & Sound

In Dark Places

Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Tom Miskin, Steve Finnigan, Alan Kidd, Mike Bayliss, Images & Sound

The Bad Seed

Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Chris Burt

In a Flash

Inside Track for Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)



Images & Sound Best Original Score

Jan Preston

My Year with Helen

Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)

Don McGlashan

Kiri and Lou

Kiri and Lou (TVNZ HeiHei)

Mike Newport

Alibi

Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Tihema Bennett, Joel Haines

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)



Best Post Production Design

Alana Cotton

In Dark Places

Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Andrew Brown

Straight Forward

Toybox Post for Screentime NZ (TVNZ On Demand)

Mikee Carpinter

The Unortho_docs

Two Heads (TVNZ 1)



Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design

Miro Harre

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Nick Williams

The Bad Seed

South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

George Hamilton

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Best Costume Design

Sacha Teuila

Dancing with the Stars S8

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Jaindra Watson

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Sarah Voon

Give Kate a Voice

Vendetta Films (Noted)



Revlon Best Makeup Design

Katherine Gould

Dancing with the Stars S8

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Don Brooker, Frankie Karena, Sean Foot

Wellington Paranormal

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Stefan Knight

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Script: Comedy

Jemaine Clement, Paul Yates

Wellington Paranormal

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Louis Mendiola

The Adventures of Suzy Boon

R & R (TVNZ On Demand)

Amanda Alison

Mean Mums

South Pacific Pictures (Three)



Best Script: Drama

Hannah Marshall & David de Lautour

Alibi

Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Sarah-Kate Lynch, Michael Beran, Joss King

The Bad Seed

South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Michael Bennett, Jane Holland

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)



The 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards categories to be awarded at the Gala event on November 21 are:

NZ On Air Best Drama Series

Robin Scholes, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey

The Bad Seed

South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Mark Beesley, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey, James Griffin

Westside

South Pacific Pictures (Three)

Sally Campbell, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey, Tim Balme

The Brokenwood Mysteries

South Pacific Pictures (Prime TV)



Images & Sound Best Feature Drama

Carmen J Leonard, Thomas Robbins, Charlotte Purdy

Kiwi

Rogue Productions (TVNZ 1)

Riccardo Pellizzeri, Bridget Bourke, Philly de Lacey, Screentime NZ

In A Flash

Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)

Michael Bennett, Jane Holland, Chloe Smith, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Raewyn Humphries

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story

The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)



Best Factual Series

Candida Beveridge

Grand Designs NZ

Imagination TV (Three)

Arwen O’Connor

The Curious Mind

Ruckus (TVNZ 1)

Owen Hughes

Uncharted with Sam Neill

Frame Up Films (Prime TV)



NZ On Air Best Documentary

Gaylene Preston

My Year with Helen

Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)

Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Phill Prendeville

The Uplift

Newsroom

Jill McNabb, Robyn Paterson

In the Zone

Vendetta Films (TVNZ On Demand)



Best Original Reality Series

Sarah-Luise Whatford

Police Ten 7

Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)

Carmen J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith

The Casketeers

Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)

Lost and Found season 4

Lost and Found

Warner Bros. New Zealand (Three)



Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series

John McDonald, Hayley Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson

Dancing with the Stars S8

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Sue Woodfield, Angela Mann, Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Aaron Dolbel

The Block NZ S7

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Dominic Smith

Secret Life of Girls

Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)



Best Lifestyle Programme

Fishing and Adventure

Fiordland Part 1

Bullet Ride Ltd (TVNZ 1)

Piri’s Tiki Tour (Pango Productions)

Hokianga

Pango Productions (Māori Television)

Easy Eats (Pango Productions)

Easy Eats

Pango Productions (Māori Television)



Best Current Affairs Programme

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith

The Hui

Great Southern Television (Three)

Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Mark Jennings, Tim Murphy

Newsroom Investigates

Newsroom

Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula Penfold

Stuff Circuit

Stuff Circuit (Stuff NZ)



Best Web Series

Gerard Smyth, Jendy Harper, Oliver Dawe

Frank – Changing South

Frank Film (YouTube)

Jazz Thornton, Alex Reed, Cass Avery

Jessica’s Tree

Augusto (NZME)

Jesse Griffin, Rachel Jean, Jackie van Beek, Jonny Brugh, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey

Educators

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ On Demand)



NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme

Fiona Copland, Harry Sinclair

Kiri and Lou

Kiri and Lou (TVNZ HeiHei)

Te Amokura Productions

Tiki Towns

Te Amokura Productions (Prime TV & Nickleodeon)

Phil Brough, Matt Heath, Orlando Stewart

Welcome to Cardboard City

Vinewood Animation Studio (TVNZ HeiHei)



Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme

Carmen J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip Smith

The Casketeers

Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)

Mako Media Ltd

Haka Life

Mako Media Ltd (Māori Television)

Te Ori Paki, Nix Jacques, David Clayton Green, Kewana Duncan

Marae DIY

Screentime NZ (Māori Television)



Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme

Nicole Hoey, Campbell Farquhar

Tākaro Tribe

Cinco Cine Film Productions (TVNZ On Demand)

Ngahuia Wade

Whiua te Pātai

Māori Television (Māori Television)

Kereama Wright, Mana Epiha, Megan Douglas

Waka Huia - Rereata Makiha

Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)



NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme

Tuki Laumea, Lisa Taouma

1918: Samoa & The Talune - Ship Of Death

Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)

Dana Youngman, Damon Fepulea'i

Life After Footy - Legends of the Pacific

Tikilounge Productions (Prime TV)

Elizabeth Koroivulaono, Indira Stewart

Daughters of the Migration – Fala Haulangi

Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)



Best News Coverage

Newshub News Team

Christchurch Mosque Shootings

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Newshub News Team

Newshub: Tasman Fires

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

1 News

Christchurch Terrorist Attack

1 News (TVNZ 1)



Monstavision Best Sports Programme

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Kerry Russell, Carl Matthews

Joseph Parker: Metamorphosis

Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark Malaki-Williams

Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1

Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark Malaki-Williams

Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 2

Sky Sport (Sky NZ)

Dana Youngman, Damon Fepulea'i

Life After Footy, Legends of the Pacific

Tikilounge Productions (Prime TV)



Best Live Event Coverage

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Rewa Harriman, Philip Smith

The Hui: Mike King Special

Great Southern Television (Three)

John McDonald, Hayley Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson

Dancing with the Stars S8

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Newshub News Team

Christchurch Mosque Shootings

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

TVNZ

The National Memorial Service

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme

Browynn Bakker, John McDonald

Funny Girls Suffragette Special

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Rogue Productions

Anika Moa Unleashed S2

Rogue Productions (TVNZ On Demand)

Nick Ward, Kim Harrop

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Best Director: Documentary/Factual

Colin Rothbart

Dark Tourist

Razor Fumes (Netflix)

Sally Aitken

Uncharted with Sam Neill

Frame Up Films (Prime TV)



Gaylene Preston

My Year with Helen

Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)



Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama

David de Lautour

Alibi

Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Michael Bennett

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)

Josh Frizzell

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)



Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress

Karen O’Leary

Wellington Paranormal

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Claire Chitham

Fresh Eggs

Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)

Nancy Brunning

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)



Best Actor

Joel Tobeck

Alibi

Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)

Mike Minogue

Wellington Paranormal

New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)

Richard Te Are

In Dark Places

South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)



Reporter of the Year

Melanie Reid

Newsroom

Newsroom

Paula Penfold

Stuff Circuit

Stuff NZ

Janet McIntyre

Sunday

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment

Sam Neill

Uncharted with Sam Neill

Frame Up Films (Prime TV)

Anika Moa

Anika Moa Unleashed S2

Rogue Productions (TVNZ On Demand)

Nigel Latta

The Curious Mind

Ruckus (TVNZ 1)



Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs

Patrick Gower

The Project

MediaWorks NZ (Three)

Hilary Barry

Christchurch Terror Attack

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)

John Campbell

Christchurch Terror Attack

TVNZ (TVNZ 1)



Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year

Finalists will be announced in next week’s Woman’s Day magazine.

This category is open to public vote.



Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend

Shortland Street

South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 2)



www.nztvawards.co.nz

#Mate30ProNZTVA





© Scoop Media

