New Zealand TV Awards 2019 Finalists Announced
(Auckland - October 24, 2019) Finalists in the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 have been announced with 115 nominations from a record number of 500+ entries across 37 judged categories.
Leading the pack with a total of 11 nominations is In Dark Places, the dramatic retelling of Teina Pora’s story, produced by South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company for TVNZ 1. The telefeature is up for Images & Sound Best Feature Drama, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama, Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, Best Actor and dominates the Craft Award categories with nominations for Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Images & Sound Best Original Score, Best Post Production Design, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Script: Drama.
Warner Bros. New Zealand’s TVNZ 2 comedy series Fresh Eggs has seven nods including Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama and Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, while the series receives Craft Awards nominations for Best Editing: Drama, Best Cinematography: Drama, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.
South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd’s noir drama series The Bad Seed, which aired on TVNZ 1 earlier this year, receives five nominations, including: NZ On Air Best Drama Series and has nods in four Craft Awards categories including: Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Best Script: Drama.
Three’s 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars NZ is up for four awards, including Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series, Best Live Event Coverage, Best Costume Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.
Also nominated for four awards apiece are: Plus6Four’s innovative whodunit webseries Alibi, which screened on TVNZ On Demand; Gaylene Preston’s feature documentary My Year with Helen which was adapted for television and screened on Three in 2019; as well as New Zealand Documentary Board’s TVNZ 2 mockumentary series Wellington Paranormal.
As announced last week, local screen icon Shortland Street will be named as the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro TV Legend. It is the first time a standalone television show has been honoured with this award and it is reflective of Shortland Street’s ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Furthermore, throughout its 27-year history, Shortland Street has maintained a stellar reputation as a training ground that continues to provide an incomparable launching pad for New Zealand screen industry professionals, including both on-screen talent as well as the countless people who work behind the scenes.
The New Zealand
Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland
will be announced on Wednesday 6th November at
GridAKL and the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand
Television Awards gala ceremony will be held
Thursday 21st November at the Aotea Centre. Newshub
Entertainment Editor Kate Rodger will present the Craft
Awards while comedian Alice Snedden will host this year’s
awards gala.
The 2019 New Zealand Television Craft Awards finalists are:
Best Editing: Documentary/Factual
Paul
Sutorius
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)
Richard Shaw
Dark Tourist
Razor Fumes (Netflix)
Johnny
Agnew
The Unortho_docs
Two Heads (TVNZ 1)
Best Editing: Drama
Kerry
Roggio
The Brokenwood Mysteries
South Pacific Pictures (Prime TV)
Raewyn Humphries
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story
The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)
Allannah Bazzard
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Camerawork: Documentary/Factual
Jacob Bryant
Dark Tourist
Razor Fumes (Netflix)
Phil
Johnson
Big Decision (The Abortion Debate)
Stuff Circuit (Stuff NZ)
Johnny
Agnew
The Unortho_docs
Two Heads (TVNZ 1)
Best Director: Multi Camera
Nigel Carpenter
Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards 2018
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Marcus
Kennedy
All Blacks vs Argentina
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)
Mitchell Hawkes
You Are Us / Aroha Nui
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Best Cinematography: Drama
Dave
Garbett
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Alun Bollinger
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
DJ Stipsen
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Best Contribution to a Soundtrack
Chris
Sinclair, Steve Finnigan, Ben Sinclair, Images &
Sound
In Dark Places
Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Tom
Miskin, Steve Finnigan, Alan Kidd, Mike Bayliss, Images &
Sound
The Bad Seed
Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Chris
Burt
In a Flash
Inside Track for Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)
Images & Sound Best Original Score
Jan Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)
Don
McGlashan
Kiri and Lou
Kiri and Lou (TVNZ HeiHei)
Mike Newport
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)
Tihema Bennett, Joel
Haines
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Best Post Production Design
Alana Cotton
In Dark Places
Images & Sound for South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Andrew
Brown
Straight Forward
Toybox Post for Screentime NZ (TVNZ On Demand)
Mikee
Carpinter
The Unortho_docs
Two Heads (TVNZ 1)
Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design
Miro Harre
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Nick Williams
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)
George Hamilton
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Best Costume Design
Sacha
Teuila
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Jaindra Watson
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Sarah Voon
Give Kate a Voice
Vendetta Films (Noted)
Revlon Best Makeup Design
Katherine Gould
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Don Brooker, Frankie
Karena, Sean Foot
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Stefan
Knight
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Script: Comedy
Jemaine Clement, Paul
Yates
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Louis
Mendiola
The Adventures of Suzy Boon
R & R (TVNZ On Demand)
Amanda Alison
Mean Mums
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Best Script: Drama
Hannah
Marshall & David de Lautour
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)
Sarah-Kate Lynch, Michael Beran,
Joss King
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Michael Bennett,
Jane Holland
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
The 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards categories to be awarded at the Gala event on November 21 are:
NZ On Air Best Drama Series
Robin Scholes, Kelly Martin, Chris
Bailey
The Bad Seed
South Pacific Pictures and Jump Film & TV Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Mark Beesley, Kelly
Martin, Chris Bailey, James
Griffin
Westside
South Pacific Pictures (Three)
Sally Campbell, Kelly Martin, Chris Bailey,
Tim Balme
The Brokenwood Mysteries
South Pacific Pictures (Prime TV)
Images & Sound Best Feature Drama
Carmen J Leonard,
Thomas Robbins, Charlotte Purdy
Kiwi
Rogue Productions (TVNZ 1)
Riccardo Pellizzeri, Bridget
Bourke, Philly de Lacey, Screentime NZ
In A Flash
Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)
Michael Bennett,
Jane Holland, Chloe Smith, Kelly Martin, Chris
Bailey
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Raewyn
Humphries
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story
The Gibson Group (TVNZ 1)
Best Factual Series
Candida
Beveridge
Grand Designs NZ
Imagination TV (Three)
Arwen O’Connor
The Curious Mind
Ruckus (TVNZ 1)
Owen
Hughes
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)
NZ On Air Best Documentary
Gaylene Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)
Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Phill Prendeville
The Uplift
Newsroom
Jill McNabb, Robyn
Paterson
In the Zone
Vendetta Films (TVNZ On Demand)
Best Original Reality Series
Sarah-Luise Whatford
Police Ten 7
Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)
Carmen J
Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip
Smith
The Casketeers
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)
Lost and Found season 4
Lost and Found
Warner Bros. New Zealand (Three)
Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series
John McDonald, Hayley
Cunningham, Charlotte Hobson
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Sue Woodfield,
Angela Mann, Emma White, Greg Heathcote, Aaron
Dolbel
The Block NZ S7
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Dominic Smith
Secret Life of Girls
Screentime NZ (TVNZ 1)
Best Lifestyle Programme
Fishing and Adventure
Fiordland Part 1
Bullet Ride Ltd (TVNZ 1)
Piri’s Tiki Tour
(Pango Productions)
Hokianga
Pango Productions (Māori Television)
Easy Eats (Pango
Productions)
Easy Eats
Pango Productions (Māori Television)
Best Current Affairs Programme
Annabelle Lee-Mather,
Rewa Harriman, Mihingarangi Forbes, Philip Smith
The Hui
Great Southern Television (Three)
Melanie
Reid, Paul Enticott, Mark Jennings, Tim
Murphy
Newsroom Investigates
Newsroom
Eugene Bingham, Phil Johnson, Toby Longbottom, Paula
Penfold
Stuff Circuit
Stuff Circuit (Stuff NZ)
Best Web Series
Gerard Smyth, Jendy Harper, Oliver Dawe
Frank – Changing South
Frank Film (YouTube)
Jazz
Thornton, Alex Reed, Cass Avery
Jessica’s Tree
Augusto (NZME)
Jesse Griffin, Rachel
Jean, Jackie van Beek, Jonny Brugh, Kelly Martin, Chris
Bailey
Educators
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ On Demand)
NZ On Air Best Children’s Programme
Fiona Copland, Harry
Sinclair
Kiri and Lou
Kiri and Lou (TVNZ HeiHei)
Te Amokura Productions
Tiki Towns
Te Amokura Productions (Prime TV & Nickleodeon)
Phil Brough, Matt Heath, Orlando
Stewart
Welcome to Cardboard City
Vinewood Animation Studio (TVNZ HeiHei)
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Programme
Carmen
J Leonard, Susan Leonard, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Philip
Smith
The Casketeers
Great Southern Television (TVNZ 1)
Mako Media Ltd
Haka Life
Mako Media Ltd (Māori Television)
Te Ori Paki, Nix
Jacques, David Clayton Green, Kewana Duncan
Marae DIY
Screentime NZ (Māori Television)
Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme
Nicole Hoey, Campbell Farquhar
Tākaro Tribe
Cinco Cine Film Productions (TVNZ On Demand)
Ngahuia Wade
Whiua te Pātai
Māori Television (Māori Television)
Kereama Wright, Mana Epiha, Megan Douglas
Waka Huia - Rereata Makiha
Scottie Productions (TVNZ 1)
NZ On Air Best Pasifika Programme
Tuki Laumea, Lisa
Taouma
1918: Samoa & The Talune - Ship Of Death
Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)
Dana Youngman, Damon Fepulea'i
Life After Footy - Legends of the Pacific
Tikilounge Productions (Prime TV)
Elizabeth Koroivulaono, Indira
Stewart
Daughters of the Migration – Fala Haulangi
Tikilounge Productions (The Coconet)
Best News Coverage
Newshub
News Team
Christchurch Mosque Shootings
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Newshub News
Team
Newshub: Tasman Fires
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
1 News
Christchurch Terrorist Attack
1 News (TVNZ 1)
Monstavision Best Sports Programme
Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Kerry
Russell, Carl Matthews
Joseph Parker: Metamorphosis
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)
Brian
Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head, Mark
Malaki-Williams
Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 1
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)
Brian Hitchcock, Dean Pooley, Gareth Thorne, Simon Head,
Mark Malaki-Williams
Keeping the Faith: 25 Years of the Warriors Ep 2
Sky Sport (Sky NZ)
Dana
Youngman, Damon Fepulea'i
Life After Footy, Legends of the Pacific
Tikilounge Productions (Prime TV)
Best Live Event Coverage
Annabelle Lee-Mather, Mihingarangi Forbes, Rewa
Harriman, Philip Smith
The Hui: Mike King Special
Great Southern Television (Three)
John McDonald, Hayley Cunningham, Charlotte
Hobson
Dancing with the Stars S8
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Newshub News Team
Christchurch Mosque Shootings
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
TVNZ
The National Memorial Service
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
Best Comedy/Comedy Entertainment Programme
Browynn Bakker, John
McDonald
Funny Girls Suffragette Special
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Rogue
Productions
Anika Moa Unleashed S2
Rogue Productions (TVNZ On Demand)
Nick Ward, Kim
Harrop
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Best Director: Documentary/Factual
Colin
Rothbart
Dark Tourist
Razor Fumes (Netflix)
Sally Aitken
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)
Gaylene Preston
My Year with Helen
Gaylene Preston Productions (Three)
Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama
David de
Lautour
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)
Michael Bennett
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Josh
Frizzell
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress
Karen O’Leary
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Claire Chitham
Fresh Eggs
Warner Bros. New Zealand (TVNZ 2)
Nancy Brunning
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Best Actor
Joel Tobeck
Alibi
Plus6Four (TVNZ On Demand)
Mike Minogue
Wellington Paranormal
New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd (TVNZ 2)
Richard Te Are
In Dark Places
South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company (TVNZ 1)
Reporter of the Year
Melanie
Reid
Newsroom
Newsroom
Paula
Penfold
Stuff Circuit
Stuff NZ
Janet
McIntyre
Sunday
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment
Sam Neill
Uncharted with Sam Neill
Frame Up Films (Prime TV)
Anika Moa
Anika Moa Unleashed S2
Rogue Productions (TVNZ On Demand)
Nigel Latta
The Curious Mind
Ruckus (TVNZ 1)
Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs
Patrick Gower
The Project
MediaWorks NZ (Three)
Hilary
Barry
Christchurch Terror Attack
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
John Campbell
Christchurch Terror Attack
TVNZ (TVNZ 1)
Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year
Finalists will be announced in next week’s Woman’s
Day magazine.
This category is open to public vote.
Huawei Mate30 Pro Television Legend
Shortland Street
South Pacific Pictures (TVNZ 2)
www.nztvawards.co.nz
#Mate30ProNZTVA