Lloyd Cole adds an extra Auckland show to his NZ Tour

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: The Label

With his Auckland show at SkyCIty Theatre close to a sell-out, Plus1 is pleased to announce LLOYD COLE will perform an extra Auckland date at The Vic Theatre, Devonport on the North Shore on the night of Saturday 30 November.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster from 9 am Thursday 31 October, with a Plus1 and Ticketmaster pre-sale running from 3pm today (Tuesday).
Lloyd Cole’s “From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork” tour features Lloyd Cole and the Commotions guitarist Neil Clark on all seven shows.

The duo will perform an entire career-retrospective of Cole’s songbook, reaching right back to the Commotions’ debut Rattlesnakes record and as far forward as his acclaimed new solo album Guesswork.

Lloyd Cole’s New Zealand tour now runs from 22-30 November and now includes shows in Auckland, North Shore, New Plymouth (sold out), Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Shows filling up fast!

"From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork" NZ Tour

Fri 22 Nov: The Mayfair, Dunedin
Tickets at Plus1.co.nz
Sat 23 Nov: James Hay Theatre, Christchurch
Ticketek.co.nz
Sun 24 Nov: 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth SOLD OUT
Plus1.co.nz
Tues 26 Nov: The Globe Theatre, Palmerston North
Plus1.co.nz
Thurs 28 Nov: The Opera House, Wellington
Ticketmaster.co.nz
Fri 29 Nov: SkyCity Theatre, Auckland
Ticketmaster.co.nz

Sat 30 Nov: The Vic, Devonport JUST ADDED
Ticketmaster.co.nz

tour details at plus1.co.nz and lloydcole.com


Fans can look forward to enjoying material from Lloyd Cole and the Commotions albums Rattlesnakes, Easy Pieces and Mainstream, along with tracks from many of his nine solo albums released between X (1990) and Guesswork (2019).

On the strength of songs like 'Lost Weekend', 'Perfect Skin', 'Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken', 'Forest Fire', 'Jennifer She Said', 'No Blue Skies' and 'Like Lovers Do' - Lloyd Cole gained five Top 20 UK albums, appearances on the likes of ‘Later With Jools Holland’ and a strong connection with loyal fans worldwide.

New Zealand tour details at plus1.co.nz and lloydcole.com

