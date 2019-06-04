Disappointing budget for Kindergarten and Early Learning

4 June 2019

Ruahine Kindergarten Association applauds the Government for taking a wellbeing approach to the 2019 Budget and supporting mental health and addiction services. However, the limited investment in early childhood education is disappointing.

“Some of our kindergartens are struggling to make ends meet and while the funding change from 2020 will help it will not significantly relieve the current financial pressures we are under,” says CEO Alison Rudzki.

Kindergarten and early childhood teachers care for the most vulnerable members of our society - our youngest citizens - at a time when the greatest amount of brain development is happening. The evidence is clear that supporting children in their early years makes a significant difference to their time at school and overall outcomes and wellbeing in life.

“As industrial action within our school sector ramps up, it seems that our early childhood sector has once again been forgotten” says Alison.

“Let’s hope that once the Early Childhood Strategic Plan – He taonga te tamaiti - is finalised the Government will provide a more significant funding boost”.

