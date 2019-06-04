Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Disappointing budget for Kindergarten and Early Learning

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 11:12 am
Press Release: Ruahine Kindergartens

4 June 2019

Ruahine Kindergarten Association applauds the Government for taking a wellbeing approach to the 2019 Budget and supporting mental health and addiction services. However, the limited investment in early childhood education is disappointing.

“Some of our kindergartens are struggling to make ends meet and while the funding change from 2020 will help it will not significantly relieve the current financial pressures we are under,” says CEO Alison Rudzki.

Kindergarten and early childhood teachers care for the most vulnerable members of our society - our youngest citizens - at a time when the greatest amount of brain development is happening. The evidence is clear that supporting children in their early years makes a significant difference to their time at school and overall outcomes and wellbeing in life.

“As industrial action within our school sector ramps up, it seems that our early childhood sector has once again been forgotten” says Alison.

“Let’s hope that once the Early Childhood Strategic Plan – He taonga te tamaiti - is finalised the Government will provide a more significant funding boost”.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Ruahine Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 