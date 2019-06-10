Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Update Statement - Nga Mano o Tipene

Monday, 10 June 2019, 4:34 pm
Press Release: TIPENE Reopening Committee

TIPENE Reopening Committee


10 June 2019


Update Statement - Nga Mano o Tipene and the St Stephens and Victoria Schools Trust Board

For some time, Nga Mano o Tipene and the St Stephens and Queen Victoria Schools Trust Board have worked independently to advance plans, which would ultimately re-establish a school at the Bombay location, to educate young Māori men.

While we have not always agreed on how this might be undertaken, recent discussions between both parties and external advice and encouragement has led to a coming together, for the implementation of a new school model.

The model is based on the principles of academic excellence, sporting endeavour, and cultural development and is focused on delivering a modern, high quality and digitally enabled school for the modern Māori tauira. The model will further utilise a holistic and nurturing educational setting underpinned by strong Tikanga and Anglican values.

A joint working party has been established to work towards this common goal. We are excited about the possibility of creating this new education opportunity to improve the academic and educational performance of Māori boys.

Further communication will be provided as work progresses. The signed statement can be viewed here.


ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from TIPENE Reopening Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

For Now: Rugby Team To Keep Using Name

BNZ Crusaders to retain name in 2019 and 2020; Logo will drop knight and sword image from apparel and marketing in 2020; Full Brand Review to take place this year to decide future brand for 2021 and beyond. More>>

Gordon Campbell: Best Music Of 2019… So Far

Most “best of” lists arrive in summer at the end of the calendar year, when things are winding down and the stakes don’t seem so high. But at this mid-point, as we’re heading into the cold… it seems like an ideal time to list a few albums and tracks to keep the wolves of winter at bay. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 