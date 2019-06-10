Update Statement - Nga Mano o Tipene

TIPENE Reopening Committee



10 June 2019



Update Statement - Nga Mano o Tipene and the St Stephens and Victoria Schools Trust Board

For some time, Nga Mano o Tipene and the St Stephens and Queen Victoria Schools Trust Board have worked independently to advance plans, which would ultimately re-establish a school at the Bombay location, to educate young Māori men.

While we have not always agreed on how this might be undertaken, recent discussions between both parties and external advice and encouragement has led to a coming together, for the implementation of a new school model.

The model is based on the principles of academic excellence, sporting endeavour, and cultural development and is focused on delivering a modern, high quality and digitally enabled school for the modern Māori tauira. The model will further utilise a holistic and nurturing educational setting underpinned by strong Tikanga and Anglican values.

A joint working party has been established to work towards this common goal. We are excited about the possibility of creating this new education opportunity to improve the academic and educational performance of Māori boys.

Further communication will be provided as work progresses. The signed statement can be viewed here.



