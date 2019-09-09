The biggest questions of all – panel hosted by Kim Hill

Space exploration and the search for alien life is the topic of a panel discussion at the University of Auckland hosted by RNZ’s Kim Hill.

As part of this year’s Vice-Chancellor’s Lecture Series, the panel features leading scientists from New Zealand and overseas and tackles some of the biggest questions we ask: what is life, where did it begin and is there another Earth 2.0?

Panel member Professor Maria-Paz Zorzano from the Astrobiology Center of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology who is leading a Mars atmospheric measurements project to help us understand the changing Martian climate which we know once had a thicker atmosphere, running water and active volcanoes.

Also taking part is Professor Kathy Campbell, an astrobiologist from the University of Auckland’s School of Environment and Te Ao Mārama, the Centre for Fundamental Inquiry whose research explores some of most inhospitable places on Earth to help us understand equally inhospitable environments on other planets.

Dr Heather Hendrickson from Massey University is a research scientist studying microbial evolution and organisms that lie at the borderline between complex chemistry and life.

Dr Dan Hikuroa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tainui, Te Arawa) from the University of Auckland is an Earth Systems Scientist who is a leading expert on integrating mātauranga Māori and science.

Kim Hill is one of New Zealand’s leading broadcasters and an award-winning journalist who hosts RNZ’s Saturday Morning show.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public. It will be held on 10 September at 6pm in the Sir Owen G Glenn Building (Business School), 12 Grafton Road in the Fisher & Paykel Auditorium. The Vice-Chancellor’s Lecture Series for 2019 is hosted by Te Ao Mārama, the Centre for Fundamental Inquiry and runs from 5 September to 13 September.

