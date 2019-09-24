Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Whānau Manaaki calls on government to honour its promises

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 11:15 am
Press Release: Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens calls on the government to honour its promises

Kindergartens around the country are campaigning for the government to honour its commitments to restore funding for 100 per cent qualified teachers.

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens is responsible for 101 kindergartens from the Central Plateau of the North Island to Wellington’s South Coast, including Whanganui, Horowhenua, Kapiti, Porirua, Wairarapa, Upper Hutt and Wellington city.

“The former National government cut our budgets by 14 per cent, and despite Labour’s promises this has not been restored says Amanda Coulston, chief executive of Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens.

“Labour MPs and candidates, including the current Minister of Education Chris Hipkins, visited our kindergarten and signed a pledge to restore the funding” says Ms Coulston.

“The government has been in power for two years now, and it’s time for action”, she says.

“Our services are under stress because we continue to staff them with qualified teachers, even though the government only pays for four out of five teachers.”

All the coalition partners in government support restoring the funding.

This government has made much of its commitment to children. Quality early childhood education is a major contributer to child wellbeing, which has such an influence for children throughout life.

Investment in high quality early childhood education can bring economic returns around 10 times its costs. These returns include lower costs for schooling through less need for learning support, lower health costs and decreased social and economic inequalities.

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens offer high quality education because all teachers employed are fully qualified, but their funding has fallen behind for 11 years.

Ninety per cent of kindergarten funding comes from the Government. We can’t keep absorbing rising costs – nor do we want to pass on costs to parents who already contribute to about 5 per cent of costs.

There is a wealth of research that demonstrates the positive impact that quality education has on the development and wellbeing of young children.

“Children start school ready to learn, develop social skills, learn about problem solving and co-operating with others. They have better physical and mental health throughout their lives.”

Researchers found qualified teachers were better at extending children’s learning than non- qualified staff. The impact on the children’s learning was still visible when they were 16 years old.

Qualified teachers are registered and renew practising certificates every three years to show they continue to meet professional standards and remain suitable to teach young children

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 