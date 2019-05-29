News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Commissioner welcomes Government response to He Ara Oranga

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Mental Health Commissioner welcomes Government response to He Ara Oranga

Mental Health Commissioner Kevin Allan welcomed the announcement today of the Government’s response to He Ara Oranga: the Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction.

"Today’s announcement sets the right direction and I am pleased the Government is looking beyond mental health to a wider focus on wellbeing.

"A substantial investment in mental health and addiction services is essential and I trust we will see that reflected in tomorrow’s Budget announcement.

"But just as important is investment in reducing family violence, child poverty and homelessness. We all know the impact this has on mental health and wellbeing."

Kevin Allan welcomed confirmation that a stand alone Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission would be established.

"The new Commission will have a critical role to play as a watchdog, monitoring and supporting the transformation in mental health and wellbeing that New Zealanders want and need.

"To do that effectively the Commission needs to be given sufficient powers and adequate resources. It is also important that Māori, people with lived experience and their whānau are at the table from the start."

Kevin Allan said he and the Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill would continue to work with the Ministry of Health to support the establishment of a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission.

ENDS




