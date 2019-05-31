News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Call for more investment in harm reduction

Friday, 31 May 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Lung Foundation New Zealand

Call for more investment in harm reduction to save Kiwi lives on World Smokefree Day

Wellbeing budget still had no investment from tobacco taxes on harm reduction

Auckland, 31 May 2019 – Lung Foundation New Zealand is disappointed on World Smokefree Day that yesterday’s Budget continued to include revenue from tobacco taxes without investing any of those funds into disease prevention.

Chief Executive of Lung Foundation New Zealand, Philip Hope, said: “More than 1800 people die in New Zealand every year from lung cancer yet none of the tobacco tax funds go to smoking cessation and tobacco control programmes.

“For a budget that aimed to be focused on wellbeing it’s just not good enough, at the very least we would have expected some of the tobacco taxation to be directed to harm minimisation.”

The Foundation considers World Smokefree Day as an important time to promote smoking cessation and raise awareness about the symptoms of lung cancer to help improve early detection.

Tax revenue from tobacco increased by 76.4 per cent between 2009 and 2018. In 2018 the tax revenue from both domestic and imported tobacco was $1.93 billion - up from $1.77 billion in 2017.

Research shows people are four times more likely to quit smoking if they seek help from a healthcare professional, Mr Hope said.

High tobacco prices can act as a disincentive, but to be effective these need to be matched with investment in harm reduction rather than tobacco simply being a cash cow.



Tobacco use, including exposure to second hand smoke, is causing approximately 5,000 deaths every year in New Zealand.

Tobacco smoking is also a leading cause of preventable death for Māori in New Zealand, with a third of Māori deaths attributed to tobacco-related illnesses.

“The Government has reaffirmed the goal of achieving a smoke free nation by 2025, however it seems to be an aspirational goal.

“The Lung Foundation wants to see transformational action by the Government, including reducing the availability of tobacco to support quit attempts,” Mr Hope said.

Every year, lung cancer kills more people than breast cancer, prostate cancer and melanoma combined.

Eighty per cent of New Zealanders diagnosed with lung cancer have either smoked at some time in their life or have been exposed to second-hand cigarette smoke.

But lung cancer is not only caused by smoking. Thirty per cent of people with lung cancer smoke at the time of diagnosis and one in five patients have never smoked.

“Lung cancer does not discriminate. If you have lungs, you can get lung cancer.

“For this reason, it is important that everybody recognises the symptoms of lung cancer – regardless of whether or not they smoke.

“If you have a persistent unexplained cough, chest or back pain, shortness of breath or wheezing or repeated lung infections, ask your doctor to check your lungs,” Mr Hope said.

World Smokefree Day is an opportunity for smokers to consider giving up cigarettes, and for whānau to provide support and assistance to their loved ones to seek help.

“If we are to make progress in combatting this devastating disease we need a continuum of investment from prevention through to early detection and screening, including access to standard of care treatments, with a focus on equal outcomes for Māori,” Mr Hope said.

Earlier this month the Lung Foundation lodged a petition with Parliament calling for the Government to declare lung cancer a national health priority and to approve additional budget for Pharmac to fund currently available lung cancer medications for all Kiwis with advanced lung cancer, irrespective of socio-economic status.

“Currently 80 per cent of lung cancer patients are diagnosed when the disease is already advanced,” Mr Hope said.

Early detection is vital and the Lung Foundation urges anyone experiencing symptoms of lung cancer to speak to their doctor or pharmacist.

Health professionals, including GPs and community pharmacists, have an important role in raising awareness of the symptoms of lung cancer and screening patients. The consequences of late diagnosis could be devastating for the patient and their family.

For more information on how to support someone you care about to quit smoking please visit: https://smokefree.gov/help-others-quit/family-friends/how-support-your-quitter

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Lung Foundation New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>


Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 