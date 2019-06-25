New online resources removing mental health barriers

A new set of online resources is demystifying mental health treatment and options for young people and their families.

The Drive series is a set of video resources designed to help young people and their families navigate their way through child and adolescent mental health services.

The series was produced by Mental Health, Addictions and Intellectual Disability Service (MHAIDS) registered nurse and dialectical behavioural therapist Dion Howard (image attached).

Dion spent two years developing the videos for Werry Workforce Whāraurau – a national centre for infant, child and adolescent mental health. The videos portray real clients’ and families’ experiences, and provide an intimate and realistic insight into mental health services and treatment.

Dion has worked hard with clients and families to make the videos relatable and engaging, removing the stigma and fear around seeking treatment.

“By featuring real people in the videos, we’re taking away the unknown and making it relatable for our young people and their families,” Dion said.

"We want to demystify mental health services, and make them accessible, rather than shrouding them in layers of anonymity.”

The videos are available now and can be shared with clients, their families and whānau.

